Nigerian actor Yul Edochie's wife will celebrate her birthday soon, and he shared a moment from her photoshoot

The actor took it upon himself to tend to his wife as she posed for photos in a figure-hugging dress

While fans of the couple praised and gushed over them, others called them out as usual

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin's love keeps thriving despite heavy criticism.

In a video on his page, the actor showed off the mother of his son in a skin-tight black dress.

Yul Edochie and his wife stirred reactions. Photo credit: @yuledochie

As Judy posed against the railing of a house, ready to take photos, the actor swooped in and adjusted the wig on her head.

The couple, who run a real estate business together, had a short discussion as Yul assured his woman of how good she looked before stepping away from the camera's view.

In his caption, Yul, who recently adopted the 'alhaji' title, gushed over his woman. He wrote:

"ODOGWU preparing IJELE ODOGWU @judyaustin1. For her shoot."

Reactions to Yul Edochie's post

The actor's video generated mixed reactions. Read some comments below:

king_jayhousbon:

"That means this yul is really following May because he always try to post something whenever May post some good videos..lol."

blessedprinx_cosmetics:

"My favorite couples.. see as Judy thick and full."

major_of_africa:

"Best choice for you nwanne... this is the kind of woman we men want...like it or not...as a woman know what exactly your man wants from a woman... my brother this is your real wife...best"

brymo341:

"2 confused adults, one is trying to pepper his ex wife while the other is trying to pepper her ex husband."

topafrican_celebs:

"When u have to prove so hard u are in love, what happened to the skits, ran out of content?"

queenwendy_a:

"My own be say, una no get house?? Why does she make most of her videos on the street?? I mean the noise is too much sir."

