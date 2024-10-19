Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has waded into the drama between Wizkid and OBO after their club encounter

Davido and Wizkid had met themselves at a nightclub in London a few weeks after their messy online fight

Isreal DMW reacted to the club encounter by taunting the Star Boy on social media, his post triggered comments

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has spoken up online after OBO and Wizkid’s nightclub encounter.

Recall that social media was buzzing with excitement after a series of videos of Davido and Wizkid at the same London nightclub surfaced online. The club meeting came only weeks after Wizzy had lambasted Davido and his family on social media.

Nigerians react as Isreal taunts Wizkid after meeting Davido at nightclub.

Source: Instagram

Isreal DWM drags Wizkid

After the club encounter made social media headlines, Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW took to social media to support his boss and to taunt Wizkid.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Isreal called Wizkid an online noise maker. Not stopping there, he also added that Wizkid started shaking after seeing Davido’s face at the club.

He went on to say that Star Boy should have said a word to see what would have happened considering that some 30BG crew members, Morgan DMW and Ebi Kush, were present.

See a screenshot of Isreal’s post below:

Fans react as Isreal DMW taunts Wizkid

Isreal DMW’s post to drag Wizkid after he met Davido at a London nightclub soon triggered reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Fifys_shortlets:

“But he pass una front naw 😂.”

kiddiesspal.ng:

“Shake for who? Una like to dey lie o😂.”

quin2rino:

“30BG vs one man squad Fc.”

Obospromise:

“Why you know ask am , when he pass una front?”

chukwuebuka_2:

“Mumu too wan trend 😂😂😂.”

nikki.baddie1:

“But David has never called his boys to order if they’re insulting or throwing shade at wizkid…if wizkid start now dem go say na bad person lol…imagine a child insulting me and his/her mum isn’t cautioning then it means she’s in support of it.”

Kelz_tbq:

“person insult you online for over at least 24 hours calling you by your government name. You see am outside🌚 na him suppose come meet you or na you suppose rush tear am slap? Una Dey zuzu 😂.”

mercyblaze22:

“The last time I checked when someone insult you and you see the person in person next thing is to rush and hit him/her . Asking for a friend why dude with crew members saying he run out from the club. Fish brain 😂😂.”

She_norkis:

“Why didn’t ur oga too say pim 🤡.”

Queenof_shebaa:

“That’s why his wife left him, I’m sure in the other room during “couple time” he will be moaning “my Ogaa, my Ogaaa, my Ogaaaa ooouuch.”

Alvinmilli088:

“I love davido , but all the people around davido are all children. From Israel to that Mumu boy boy Morgan . Wizkid get boys . But u can never see them Dey tweet like this . All wizkid boys just too matured.”

neyoo102:

“Reason why woman Dey leave this one be that 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Larry_crown12:

“Upon all the insults way Wiz insult ur oga u nor fit go touch am mumu.”

Adeleke4gold:

“Full squad VS 1 wizzy.”

kevin_kute:

“Shoutout to wizkid team , you'll never see things like this from them❤️💯”

wizkidayoreigns:

“When the Isreal see Wiz for club why e no stop am and call am online noise maker? He bounced pass your full crew and non of una fit hold am or say pim! To see 30Bg wey get sense na connection sha, it’s very rare.”

dresticks09':

“It’s always fun and cruise until sh*t gets real.. Make all of una sha dey careful. I mean both parties.”

official_donwhalez:

“E come be like say wiz use jazz for una😄 cos na after he comot una start dey rant online….as una no do anything when he dey with una make all of una gtf.”

Wizkid reacts to club encounter with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid reacted online after meeting Davido at a nightclub in London.

After the videos went viral and Nigerians dropped their hot takes online, Wizkid took to social media to speak on the matter.

The Grammy-winning musician, who appeared unmoved by the whole situation, tweeted that everybody was looking for him. His post raised online comments.

Source: Legit.ng