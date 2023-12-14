Big Brother Naija star Tacha sparked commotion online as she playfully showcased her physique in a cheeky social media post

Dressed in a dazzling golden bikini, she confidently flaunts her alluring curves and contours

The reality TV star went on to stylishly mock others who try to do more than necessary to own a body like hers

Big Brother Naija Natacha Akide, best known as Tacha, threw a hot shade at other Brazilian bum lift colleagues as she recently bragged about her body structure.

Wearing a sultry golden bikini, Tacha took to social media to show off her curves and killer physique.

BBNaija Tacha shakes internet with bikini body Credit: @symplytacha

Source: Instagram

The radio host subtly pointed out that her thighs and bum are in harmony and the same size. She took advantage of the occasion to announce her birthday publicly to the public, which is on December 23rd.

“Ass AND THIGH Match!! December Baby!!!! BTDAY Coming Up! You Ready!!!?? Nah, I don’t think soooooo. #23RDDec.”

See the post below

Netizens react to BBNaija Tacha’s post

Legit.ng captured the fractions below:

bigg_juls:

"It is okay for them bbl girls to show of their rubber yansh but telling someone with natural body to rest is ment, leave her alone! Her body her business she no shook yansh or bobby for una eyes, Una no fit appreciate good thing."

properties_by_susan:

"Can never be my Mercy, Mercy has hot, full,straight and gallop free legs, Her thighs are also intact. Na this one know the unseen battle she dey fight. Throwing shade while deeming the room light."

moyotheshawty:

"What’s the essence of these. Best believe you’re not hotter than mercy, you’re not richer than mercy and definitely not more beautiful either. And I said what I said."

judithoflagos:

"On top body wey get plenty krawkraw? On light na make we see am well, why u quickly sit down, always shading people up and down, i hope u finally get the peace of mind one day and heal too… and if any of ur Weyrey dog come under my post eh."

dukeofbarking:

"Why is this dark though."

bigg_juls:

debbielingerie:

"Tacha innocently posted something and you people are calling it something else. Nawa for social media bloggers."

judithoflagos:

"So i just checked now, this is an ad post, so this mumu no fit do her yeye influencing job without inserting her godmother, oponu."

official_slimscrilla:

"When I see such post I remember the day I came back from school with my maths paper which i scored 90%, my mother asked me why I added the 0 and I said I didn't add it. She gave me some stroke but I still insisted and she was about to kill me now but I still insisted because truly I didn't add that 0, it was 9 that I added."

miramago:

"They act like they don’t care, then they try so hard to prove a point…..lol….Rest and just be YOU."

BBNaija Mercy Eke makes bold fashion statement

Big Brother Naija superstar Mercy Eke took social media aback with her magnificent outfit inspired by US diva Jennifer Lopez's 2023 Met Gala look.

The reality TV star made an appearance during the premiere of Funke Akindele's much-anticipated movie, A Tribe Called Judah.

The theme for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's premiere was "Costume Party Extravaganza," and celebrities were encouraged to dress up like their favourite idols.

Source: Legit.ng