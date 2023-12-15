Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, has finally reacted to her mother's recent troubles

Shortly after Naira Marley threatened to sue Iyabo for N500 million, Priscy took to social media to blast the music star

The young lady's post in defence of her mother raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, has shared a post defending her mother on social media.

Recall that the actress has been embroiled in a series of troubles following Mohbad's death, and just recently, singer Naira Marley threatened to sue her for N500 million.

Shortly after Naira Marley's threat was made public, Iyabo's influencer daughter, Priscy, took to her Instagram stories to blast the singer.

In a lengthy note, she questioned Naira Marley's audacity in threatening to sue her mother for N500 million when he had pending cases in court about Mohbad's catalogue and unpaid music royalties. Priscy also mentioned how there was evidence of the Marlian boss and his boys bullying Mohbad before he died.

She wrote:

“THE AUDACITY!! YOU WANT TO SUE? SUE WHO? LMA000000 CLOWNS.

THE CASES YOU HAVE IN COURT FOR THE BOYS'' CATALOG AND UNPAID ROYALTIES HAVE YOU FINISHED THAT ONE? YOU WANT TO SUE WHO. WHEN THEY'RE LEGIT VIDEOS AND EVIDENCE OF YOU AND YOUR GANG STEADY BULLYING THAT YOUNG MAN BEFORE HE DIED? DEY PLAY.”

Not stopping there, Priscilla went on to express her surprise at Nigerians who are now criticising her mother and accusing her of chasing clout in her pursuit for justice for the late singer.

According to the young influencer, no celebrity has put their safety, kids, and career on the line to fight for justice for other people like Iyabo Ojo. Priscy noted that her mother did not only fight online, but she was at the police station back to back. She added that her mum has been paying DJ Splash's hospital bills, but some people are accusing her of chasing clout like she was making money from it.

In her words:

"SHE WAS SUPPORTING LP, CLOUT? CAN'T YOU SEE OUR ECONOMY NOW? SHE WAS SUPPORTING THE YOUNG GIRL THAT WAS RXPED CLOUT! DIDN'T THE GIRL LATER GET JUSTICE? NOW SHE WAS FIGHTING FOR THE YOUNG MAN THAT WAS VIVIDLY BULLIED WITH EVIDENCE FROM HIS RECORD LABEL. BEFORE HE DIED. JUST BECAUSE ONE PROTEIN SHAKE CHARCOAL BODYBUILDER CAME TO CHANGE THE NARRATIVE AND ASKED A GRIEVING MOTHER OF 24 YEARS OLD FOR DNA TEST!!!!! Y'ALL FELL FOR THAT, REALLY?????? AND Y'ALL JUDGING SOMEONE FROM A REALITY SHOW WHEN THEY'RE BEEN TOLD TO GIVE DRAMA AND SPICE UP THE SHOW?? OKAY OR ONE THING IS SURE. HE MIGHT NOT BE ALIVE TO FIGHT FOR HIMSELF BUT I KNOW THAT. HIS SPIRIT CANNOT BE ASLEEP.”

See a screenshot of Iyabo Ojo's daughter's post below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo's daughter blasts Naira Marley

Iyabo Ojo's daughter's post blasting Naira Marley and others criticising her mother was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many of them commended her for finally speaking up to defend her mother.

Read some comments below:

king_harshabee:

“Protein shake charcoal bodybuilder I swear e enter not that jobless boy fit say again. You are your mother’s daughter. we are proud of you.”

Zeezeekelani:

“Priscilla and Iyabo Ojo leave Moh's royalty case alone. Focus on yourselves and other matters.”

maryokoyen:

“Point of correction, there is no single video that shows naira doing any harm to that young man. I guess most Nigerians are not educated. An allegation without evidence is not valid.”

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

“Lol protein shake charcoal body builder this why celebrities don’t like fighting for Nigerians cause the same Nigeria that you’re fighting for will call you clout. Chaser, na who die loose, the audacity naira has to sue person, wey evidence of video dey , How you and your men bullied that guy. Naira you bully mohbad Abi you nor bully am , answer that question first.”

itsrukky__looks:

“Priscy get bad mouth like this ? Wow just wow.”

Abisom:

“ Lioness doesn’t born goat! I love it! God protect Aunty iyabo and hers! Moh will get justice but the wrath of God will never leave his oppressors! Let the dead skulls keep blowwing wherever wind of foolishness swerve them to. I don’t blame people that don’t speak up for any justice! Make Nigeria no happen to me and mine.”

omahairlinewholesales:

“I agree with everything you have said dear. Iyabo has really tried for the society. But don’t even bring that reality show talk and say they were being told how to act. Cos every other housewife have said that it was completely unscripted. So just talk another thing.”

Kingfadekemi:

“Una don push Priscilla so tey, she don finally talk. Majority of you drag her, call her name and she has never for once responded. FINALLY!!!! I love the fact that she spoke for her mom. Love it so much. If na me, I for don talk tey tey.”

everythingfurniture.ng:

“Honestly Aunty Iyabo’s children are well trained Because the way they keep mute when people are trolling their mum ehn Na d boy gentle pass.”

mumboiz1:

“Iyabo trained this girl well..”

tiernyolalere:

“Lion no Dey born fowl! I like the way she construct am.”

moji_samphilips:

“Good girl, honestly this is the first time I will see her talking about online drama.”

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Naira Marley's threat to sue

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo shared a post seemingly addressing the lawsuit singer Naira Marley is set to take against her.

In the post on her page, the mum of two made fun of her enemies, stating the bad things that would happen to them.

Iyabo, who said she had a personal vendetta against Naira Marley, rocked a shimmering ankara dress with a turban to match and showed off funny dance steps according to the song's lyrics.

