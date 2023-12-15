BBNaija Whitemoney has taken to social media to beg his fans to be considerate about their demand for money

The reality star said he is afraid of opening his message because all he would see are people pleading for cash

The singer said that he has a lot of family obligations that he has not yet met and he also needs money too

Big Brother Naija star, Hazel Oyeze Onou professionally known as Whitemoney has taken to social media to appeal to his fans who are in the habit of begging for money.

The singer who has boasted of winning a Grammy very soon said he is afraid of checking his messages on social media because all he would see are people asking for money.

BBNaija Whitemoney begs fans pestering him for money. Photo credit @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

According to him, people who do give away in millions have more than enough that they can even share with others. He said he is not an accountant so people should not send their account numbers to him.

BBNaija Whitemoney says he has family responsibilities he has not fulfilled

In the post, the winner of the Shine Ye Eyes edition said he has family obligations too which are beyond his financial capacity.

The singer also stated that even those sending him prayers have joined the bandwagon. Before saying amen to their prayers they would have sent their account details to him.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Whitemoney

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality star about people asking for money. Here are some of the comments below.

@jacy_makeover:

"Oga rest please. Nobody is sending you acct!"

@_peaceful_baddie:

"Is it just me but white money looks more like VEE.. You know it’s igbos girls who do it a lot, speak Igbo to them."

@richardsunday_:

"I don’t understand how you people don’t wash your tongue - see as him tongue yellow. Mouth go dey smell anyhow. If you brush your teeth please brush your tongue too it’s part of your mouth."

@gatsegwasi:

"He said before he says amen na billing straight."

@_ariessunflower:

"Please go brush your tongue."

@iam_febishola:

"Shey you get money wey you fit give dem before? Broke man."

@_liiberty_:

"Please brush your tongue properly."

@boatnaija:

"Billing wan kill doctor Billy."

@comediandeeone:

'Money no dey again."

Whitemoney starts food business one year after winning reality show

Legit.ng had reported that Whitemoney had started his food business a year after winning the Big Brother Naija reality show.

After winning the show, he decided to pursue his music business instead of the food business that many expected him to do.

He, however, shared an hilarious advert to kick off his food business and posted it on social media in January.

Source: Legit.ng