Writer and online influencer Solomon Buchi has taken to social media with an exciting piece of news for his online followers and supporters

Buchi finally popped the question to his lover, Arike, on their one-year dating anniversary, and they are set to get married soon

The writer shared lovely pictures from the proposal on his social media page as congratulatory messages poured in from well-wishers

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for popular Nigerian writer and online influencer, Solomon Buchi, who is set to begin the next phase of his life.

A super excited Buchi recently took to his social media page, letting the world know that he has asked his lover, Arike, to be his wife, and she agreed.

Writer Solomon Buchi pops the question. Photo: @solomon_buchi/@phonzyimages

Source: Instagram

Although the writer only just let the cat out of the bag, Buchi disclosed that he popped the question on the day they celebrated their one-year dating anniversary.

“I am proud to be your husband-to-be. I’m beyond enthralled with you in my life. I choose you, Àríké. In the multitude of others, na you. You’re my favour and I never knew how much I needed the beauty you brought until God gifted you to me,” Buchi wrote as he shared the good news.

Check out pictures from the proposal below

Congratulatory messages pour in

triciabiz said:

"Congrats my people. God go ahead of you both."

teni_organics said:

"Wowww congratulations finally get to see her face."

chikosrx

Aaaarghhhh! Congratulations Buchi and Arike!

oliveemodi said:

"This gladness my heart so. What a beautiful way to start my day. I'm truly happy for you both. God bless your union."

thereadingmom.ng said:

"Yay!!!! Congrats I'm happy for you and wish you all the best. You are a beautiful couple."

naijabrandchick said:

"Omg! Congratulations! God bless this union."

