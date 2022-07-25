Popular life coach Solomon Buchi recently decided to gush over his fiancee, but his choice of words has Nigerians questioning his love for her

The young man who got engaged recently noted that his fiancee is not the most intelligent or best woman out there

According to Buchi, admitting that his woman isn't what she is is a realistic base for the real love that they share

Social media is currently abuzz following life coach Solomon Buchi's message to his fiancee who stays outside the country.

In a bid to reiterate his love for her, Buchi noted that she is not the most intelligent or beautiful woman he has seen, but he will never find perfection in another person.

Nigerians drag Solom Buchi over post about fiancee

He continued by saying that pointing out those facts might come off wrong or unusual, but it is a realistic base for real love.

Buchi also added that he will not console himself with the fake reality by saying his woman is the best, most successful, or most intelligent because it doesn't give room for love to thrive.

See the post below:

Nigerians roast Solomon Buchi

baskiatofficial:

"He talks too much, and when you talk too much … you start to misyarn."

annie_tammiee:

"It’s condescending tho, let’s all say the truth."

julietsisqo:

"Na wa o. The man isn’t looking for a perfect person in which in reality actually doesn’t exist."

daisy_ify::

"Make my future husband sha no type this kind thing for me sha. I’ll chose I love you over this ✌️"

kcnwakalor:

"Spent all the time and energy talking about what his woman is not!"

abuja_shopperholic:

"Abeg no man should write this type of epistle for me oh."

father_murph:

"This is what happens when u talk too much."

Solomon Buchi shares proposal photos as he gets engaged

It was indeed a moment of joy and celebration for popular Nigerian writer and online influencer, Solomon Buchi, who decided to begin the next phase of his life.

A super excited Buchi took to his social media page, letting the world know that he asked his lover, Arike, to be his wife, and she agreed.

Although the writer only just let the cat out of the bag, Buchi disclosed that he popped the question on the day they celebrated their one-year dating anniversary.

