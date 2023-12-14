In what came as a surprise to many people, a bold young man took his search for a wife to the public

In a trending video, he was spotted with a placard with the words 'I need a wife' on it and caught people's attention

While many netizens indicated an interest in him online, he has now shared an update on his 'stunt'

A desperate Nigerian youth has hit the street in search of a life partner in an unusual manner.

In a TikTok video, the young man stood at the entrance of a mall and wore a smile while holding a placard in one hand for all to see.

He stood at the entrance of the mall with the placard. Photo Credit: @phillipyurhemchri

A look at the placard showed it had the words 'I need a wife' written in capital letters on it. His display made some people laugh while others took out their phones to record him.

Legit.ng learnt the incident happened at the Shoprite mall in Asaba. In an update, the young man, @phillipyurhemchri, stated that four women are now in love with him.

The video has garnered over 800k views on TikTok at the time of this report. It is not clear if the actor's display is genuine or a stunt.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react

Uche peter said:

"The way those guys that passed with their girlfriends take grabbed their girlfriends hands like they no trust them."

anastecia74 said:

"Me am single and searching, I don ready to marry na de husband remain."

Emi Nice said:

"Asaba ShopRite mall lol why all the guys dey hold their babe tight."

WILZYCODE 1 said:

"My own be say that woman wey wear Ankara is she Ankara lordwetin she put for legs."

user2480853121972 said:

''Pls come and marry me oOoOO u won't regret having me as ur wife."

@bleezzy said:

"Where are u please I need a husband I don tire."

Pre.ttydaisy said:

"Who noticed all those men passing just dey hold their woman tight."

Djesenu Gifty Oforiwaa said:

"I know someone is there looking at him but at the same time feeling shy to go forward."

Lady takes to the street in search of husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had hit the street in search of a husband.

In a clip that has since gone viral on TikTok, her bold display caught the attention of men and women alike.

Some men came closer and could be seen taking her phone number, while others supported her cause.

She walked across the road and approached different car owners as she drove home her desire for a life partner.

Source: Legit.ng