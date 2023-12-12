BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, is back in the news after she tackled fans of the reality show

It all started when the ex-BBNaija winner attended Funke Akindele’s movie premiere in a Wonder Woman outfit

Many netizens called her outfit tacky as they blasted her online, and Phyna fired back at them

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has criticised fans of the reality show for trolling her on social media.

The reality show star took to her Twitter page to rant after the outfit she wore to Funke Akindele’s movie premiere got her trolled.

Phyna's Wonder Woman outfit was condemned. Photos: @unusualphyna

The BBNaija Level Up winner had imitated Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman outfit, and it raised mixed online reviews.

Shortly after, Phyna took to her official X (Twitter) page to address trolls. According to the reality star, she doesn’t expect jobless BBNaija fans to understand her outfit.

She wrote:

“I heard my outfit sponsored so much tears last night. I understand the pain, anyways that’s how it’s done in Nollywood, I don’t expect those jobless bbn fans to understand though, and I’m sorry you can’t relate cuz your faves ain’t exploring to make you learn new things.”

See her tweet:

Phyna also posted another photo showcasing her full outfit while throwing shade online. According to her, haters called her outfit tacky because their faves were not invited to the event.

See another Phyna post below:

Reactions as Phyna calls BBNaija fans jobless for condemning her Wonder Woman outfit

Phyna’s online rant was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Nelson was pleased that she called her fans jobless:

Ameh called Phyna the worst BBNaija winner:

This tweep said there was nothing tacky about the outfit:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

xaivierr.__:

“It’s no longer Wonder Woman. It’s “I Wonder why “ ”

anny.liam:

“ whenever I see bbn housemates insulting their fans I just feel they deserve it. Na una Dey vote for them ba?? If na only me Bbn no for Dey do show.”

zaff.yarmani1:

“Phyna breath in and out! And allow ur spirit and soul to rest! Stop fighting urself dis lousy okuko Igbo.”

chiomalavida:

“Someone said she’s not Wonder Woman but wonders shall never end .”

nigerian_princess1:

“But what’s wrong with her outfit, she had it on cos she feels comfortable,why do people cry over what another person is Wearing nawa o ,then the person u triggered gets angry And reply y’all play victim,it’s well.”

lotus_bun1:

“This one na wonder wonder.”

lachummie_tha_taylor:

“Wonder Woman seff go wonder say Wetin be this”

L.tobiloba:

“But she is nothing without the BBN fans.”

mheenarh__:

“Girl nobody was talking about your outfit. Personally I think it looks good.”

graceson_jnr1:

“I love this girl.. for the fact she doesn’t allow anyone bully her online.”

