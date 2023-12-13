Late Nigerian singer Mohbad's death has continued to break the hearts of many of his fans all over the world

Three months after the music star's demise, a church in America honoured his memory with a lovely Christmas display

The photo of the church display went viral on social media, and it raised mixed reactions from Nigerians

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has been honoured by a church in America three months after his demise.

In the spirit of the Christmas celebration, the US church remembered the late singer with a lovely display.

An American church honoured Mohbad for Christmas. Photos: @iammohbad, @thetattleroom

Source: Instagram

A photo made the rounds online of a huge Santa Clause set-up. However, instead of the regular bearded old man, Mohbad's face was mounted on Santa's body.

See the photo below:

Reactions as American church honours Mohbad for Christmas

The photo of Mohbad being celebrated in an American church for Christmas soon spread on social media, and many netizens reacted to it. Read what some of them had to say below:

mceybrown:

“Wumi needs to save all these tribute for her son to see in the future.”

meerah_cul:

“Mehn people die everyday but i really wished Mohbad didn’t have to die like that ️…Shii hurts!”

iyalodeofabuja:

“Wowww! When Mohbad’s thought crosses your heart, just say a prayer for him!”

abmagicfingers:

“See the smile born legend but wick*d world cut it short. Keep resting imole.”

peeberry_007:

“Even Santa self need light to shine....rest on big champ. Those that took you from this earth will know no peace.”

tim_aig:

“Not necessary,.”

mz__seunfunmi:

“Kai! He didn’t get to see all this love …continue to rest on Moh.”

thick_nd_bold:

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace and in the blossom of the lord ..Amen.”

DNA is not part of Justice for Mohbad - Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood's Iyabo Ojo called out Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, for distracting people over his son's case.

In a post online, the actress revealed that contrary to opinion, the request for DNA by Mohbad's dad for his grandson, Liam, was not part of the demand for justice for the singer's death and was just a distraction.

Iyabo added that the issue was a family matter, and if the decision is to have the test carried out, they should sort it out within the Aloba clan.

