A TikTok video of Hilda Baci performing a robotic dance in a cooking gown has become a sensation

The young lady looked thrilled as she showed off her dance skills in a public place, with some onlookers in the background

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from amused and impressed viewers

Hilda doing the robot dance. Photo credit: @hildabaci/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video was filmed outside where she was surrounded by some people who were partially visible in the short clip.

The video has attracted thousands of likes and comments from TikTok users who were either amused by her funny dance or impressed by her confidence and creativity.

Watch the video below:

compiled some of the reactions below:

Bobby reacted:

“Please who said Hilda Baci isn't beautiful?”

Iam_holumihdeh said:

“Why she con dey do like Jarvis Alo.”

User73938833763636 wrote:

“Omo, even ur dance steps get flavour pass ghana jollof.” we the Ghanaian men love you so much.”

Codedmoni commented:

“This girl fine pass the full Ghana no cap.”

EverythingMissyStore:

“Forget this girl is so beautiful.”

Nikky:

“We the Ghanaian family is proud of you.”

Nana Esi TV:

“Yeah, Hilda Baci after tasting proper ghana Jollof you will dance better.”

Mee-yah 06:

“The person did not lie.”

Naominicky:

“Ghana come see who una dey fight with, she get beauty and brain pass Una miss ghana.”

NanYamka:

“Why is she so cute.”

Meekness:

“Stylish chef! The dress.”

Source: Legit.ng