Several Nigerian celebrities witnessed their children graduating from school in 2023

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe was so emotional that she couldn't hold back the tears as her daughter graduated from a school in Canada

Popular Fuji veterans Pasuma and Osupa also made the list of proud parents who watched their kids achieve educational success

As 2023 draws to an end, we at Legit.ng can't help but look back at how the year played out for some celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Aside from their blooming career, many witnessed their children and wards doing great academic exploits within and outside Nigeria.

Charles Okocha's daughter graduates from high school. Credit: @charlesokocha @realmercyaigbe @richardmofedamijo

Among the many success stories that showed the strong bonds some celebrities have with their kids, Legit.ng in this article lists famous stars whose kids graduated from school this year.

1. Mercy Aigbe struggles to hold back tears as daughter graduates

Ada Omo Daddy producer Mercy Aigbe, known for her acting prowess in movies, left many emotional over how she reacted as her daughter Michelle graduated from a Canadian university.

Mercy, who attended the event with her husband Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz and some friends, shed tears as she saw her daughter in her graduation gown and cap walking on stage to receive her award.

Watch the video of an emotional Mercy Aigbe at her daughter's graduation below:

2. Actress Jaiye Kuti became 'mummy lawyer'

Popular Yoruba actress Jaiye Kuti was overjoyed after her son graduated from a law program at Afe Babalola University.

The proud mum, joined by her colleague Bimbo Oshin, shared pictures and videos from the graduation ceremony.

A picture showed her posing beside her son in his convocation gown. To top the icing on the cake, Jaiye had the opportunity to meet the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan.

3. Charles Okocha's 'phenomenal' daughter graduates

Nollywood controversial actor Charles Okocha, aka Igwe 2Pac's daughter, Mercy, graduated from Babcock University High School this year.

Charles, famous for displaying his fatherly bond with his kids, was present at the event to support his daughter.

A clip showed Charles helping his baby girl with her graduation cap as he gushed about her.

4. Funny actor Okunnu's son graduates from Canadian College

Yoruba actor Wale Akorede, better known as Okunnu, took to social media to celebrate his son Hassan for making him proud by diligently staying in school.

Okunnu shared a picture of his son, who studied Police Foundations at Humber College in Canada, on his Instagram page.

5. RMD and family storm US for son's graduation

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, aka RMD, shared lovely photos showing his beautiful family at his son Tega's graduation in the US.

The family photos left people talking for days as many shared different takes over RMD's resemblance with his son.

6. MC Oluomo's son graduates from MIT with flying colours

Musiliu Akinsaya, aka MC Oluomo’s son, Ololade, made headlines over his remarkable GPA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

The proud dad was quick to announce that his son had graduated with a double major in chemical engineering and business management and maintained a remarkable 4.0 GPA.

7. Pasuma's son graduates as best student in US school

Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma's son Jeebolar achieved a laudable feat in his academic pursuit that stunned many.

Jeebolar, Pasuma's lookalike, also earned scholarship money of over $400k (N198,483,000million) and acceptance into over twenty universities of choice.

8. Osupa's daughter becomes a nurse

Like Pasuma, this year was great for Osupa, who was ecstatic as his daughter, Suliat, graduated from the nursing school at Essex County College in New Jersey.

Relishing his daughter's achievement, Osupa, in an Instagram post, gushed about his daughter and how proud he was.

9. Davido's adopted son graduates from Adeleke University

Davido's son Prince Abdulmalik Uthman, also known as Man Like Abdul, graduated with honours from the singer's billionaire dad Deji Adeleke's university in Osun state.

Uthman, the only biological child of the late Obama DMW, Davido's closest associate, took to social media to share photos and show appreciation to Davido.

10. 2Baba's first son graduates from high school

Music veteran 2Baba's first son Nino graduated from high school this year.

While the singer didn't attend the event, his mother, brother and daughter Isabella were present to celebrate Nino on his big day.

