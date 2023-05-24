Richard Mode-Damijo's son Tega has made him a very proud father with his latest academic achievement

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared photos from his son's graduation ceremony abroad

It was a family affair as the actor and his people stormed the venue and posed for adorable photos

Congratulatory messages have poured in for veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo on the graduation of his son Tega.

The movie star announced the joyous occasion on Instagram with photos showing beautiful family moments from the ceremony.

RMD shares photos as son graduates Photo credit: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

Damijo stormed the event with his wife and other family members who looked equally proud of Tega and happy for his proud parents.

An excited RMD captioned the post with:

"THE EMPEROR! THE CONQUEROR!! THE LION !!Thankful and grateful and proud as a parent, when God gives you the ones that want more for themselves than you can ever want for them. Congratulations superstar, you did this!"

See photos below:

Netizens celebrate with RMD

officially_dinma:

"Daddy of the year…. Congratulations "

theflawlessrealtor:

"It's the identical smile for me!! ❤️ congrats to your family."

le_chobicheek:

"Signature smile, I guess it’s a family thing. Congrats to your son."

keh1nde.007:

"Everyone smiling the same it’s contagious."

seyi_brown:

"Congratulations to Tega and the fam."

adenikki:

"Congratulations to your gentle giant. As he towers above you in height, may he tower above you achievement."

chimauzoagba:

"Oga Rich, u resemble ur Papa well well.. then, ur girl takes after u. Especially, ur harmless smiles."

prolificmfon:

"Congratulations Tega… and the entire family. May there be many more joyful reasons for the family to gather. "

dawei_photography_:

"God he looks like his dad, congratulations brother."

tuttprice:

"Proud parents moment indeed! ❤️ Congratulations to him and best wishes as he embarks on a new journey in life He looks just like you! That smile "

Source: Legit.ng