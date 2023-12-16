Nigerian singer Wizkid's baby mama and manager Jada Pollock, is still in Lagos, Nigeria, and she had a celebrity moment

The mum of two was spotted by some young boys on the street, and they called her by her first son's name until she noticed them

Sharing the video on her page, Jada found the encounter funny and urged people to remember she has a second son

Wizkid's manager, Jada, seems to be slowly gathering her fanbase, all thanks to the singer's influence.

In a video online, three young boys stood across the road and started calling Jada by her first son, Zion's name.

Jada, in the company of another lady, found the scene amusing and she shared the video on her Instagram story channel.

The mum of two, who transformed into a Yoruba woman for Wizkid's mum's burial, however, seemed bothered that the boys who were excited to see her called her only by Zions's name.

She queried why she wasn't called by her second son, AJ's name and urged people not to forget him.

Reactions to Jada's video

Read some of the comments sighted about the video below:

iamtujay:

"E reach make she get fan club abeg."

crizjewell09:

"Mama self fit press meter meter for them ooooo."

blessing2232_:

"And she is so happy to hear them call her."

lakastu1:

"If nah me see her Inno fit recognize her, her face no show."

kyngcaboni:

She said There’s AJ as well !

inspector.fx:

"The security come Dey look say so this person wey I Dey with na celeb."

annie_welt

Our mummy Zion, those boys ennh.

bestjaydeltaboy:

"How did they even know and recognize her? Me way dey active on social media won’t recognize her when I see her in real life. Omo these kids are street smart."

