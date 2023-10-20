Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle, has now graduated to the joy of many fans

The movie star was in tears at her first child’s graduation ceremony from a Canadian university

A video from the emotional moment was shared on social media and many netizens celebrated with the family

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle, has now graduated from her Canadian university to the joy of fans.

On October 19, 2023, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share the great news of her daughter’s achievement.

Mercy shared a video of herself with her husband, Adekaz, and other celebrity colleagues as they joined her to celebrate Michelle.

Fans react as Mercy Aigbe's daughter graduates from Canadian university. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The movie star was in tears as she saw her daughter in her graduation gown and cap as she walked on stage to receive her award.

Mercy Aigbe continued to look on proudly as she smiled and cried at the same time while celebrating her daughter. She accompanied the emotional video with a caption that reads:

“She Did it, I Did it, We Did it, GOD DID IT .”

See the video below:

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe’s daughter graduates from Canadian university

The heartwarming video of Mercy Aigbe’s reaction at her daughter’s graduation ceremony touched many hearts. Read what some fans and her celebrity colleagues had to say about it below:

iyaboojofespris:

“Congratulations to both of you, my love, yes..... she DID IT.”

its.priscy:

“Awwwwwwwn congratulations @michelleio__.”

mercyjohnsonokojie:

“May she always be a source of pride always. Congratulations.”

aycomedian:

“Congratulations. Awesome mummy's movement.”

unusualphyna:

“Congratulations ❤️.”

kie_kie__:

“Congratulations mama.”

nancyisimeofficial:

“Awww!!! Congratulations to you Both.”

folagade_banks:

“I felt the emotions in this video from here, Congratulations.”

sisi_yemmie:

“Congratulations mama and Michelle!!!!!”

iammzlola:

“Proud moment... one day my daughter will graduate from this school too.”

houseofposikiddies_store:

“Joy of motherhood.”

gracy275:

“She’s happy and proud but that cry na lie or am I the only one seeing it.”

umycutie:

“I know how this moment feels like. The joy is undescribable. You will even be happier than the graduand. May every parent doing their best to educate their kids witness this moment. May they reap the fruits of educating their children too.”

shally.babyyy:

“Sweet feeling! It’s not easy to send a child to school, Abroad, especially with this exchange rate. God bless my folks honestly.”

bkproglams:

“E reach to cry haaa ko easy I am so happy for her.”

joynnk0512:

“Omo e reach to cry abeg because e no easy and thank there's money because Nigeria education system for show the poor girl shege.”

Mercy Aigbe reunites with daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the emotional moment Mercy Aigbe reunited with her daughter, Michelle.

In the video, Mercy Aigbe was seen walking fast with her arms wide open as she saw Michelle at the airport.

The mother and daughter shared a very tight hug and Mercy even tried to lift her grown child in the air.

Source: Legit.ng