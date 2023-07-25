Singer 2Baba's first child and first son, Nino, graduated from school over the weekend, and it was a fun moment for the family

The singer's baby mama Sunmbo Adeoye shared cute pictures from the event with 2Baba's brother Charles, mum and Annie's daughter Isabella, all in attendance

Many have since taken to Sunmbo's comment section to congratulate her on her son's latest achievement

Barely days after she marked her 10th wedding anniversary, singer 2Baba's baby mama Sunmbo Adeoye has shared cute moments from their son Nino's graduation, which took place over the weekend.

Pictures from the event showed the singer's brother Charles Idibia, their mother and Annie Idibia's daughter Isabella were present to celebrate Nino, who is 2Baba's first son and child.

2Baba's first child graduates. Credit: @sunmboadeoye

Source: Instagram

Sunmbo, in a caption she shared on her Instagram page, expressed gratitude to God for the gift of her son and a loving family

"Thank you Jesus for the gift of Nino and a loving family. Congrats @ninoidibia we are all so proud of you #ninofabulous," she wrote.

See her post below

Watch the video she shared below:

Fans congratulate 2Baba's baby mama Sunmbo Adeoye as their son, Nino graduates

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lucy_ukuma:

"A very peaceful and understanding family, see grandma's congratulations Nino❤️❤️❤️."

vivi_fine_girl:

"I love the fact that her sister was there with him ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

purist_ogboi:

"Congratulations ma, Nino Is blessed and highly favoured of the Lord."

mz_browny:

"Congratulations to you also ma, God will continually shine His light upon you."

queenite:

"Congratulations very handsome boy❤️❤️."

jadesolagl:

"Congratulations ...more elevation with God's blessings (Amen)."

mercylifted7529:

"Congratulations to the family. Greater heights Nino."

Sunmbo Adeoye marks her 10th wedding anniversary

It was a moment of celebration for singer 2Baba's baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye, and her pastor husband, David Adeoye, as they mark their 10th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 22.

To make it special, Sunmbo flooded her Instagram page with adorable photos of their blended family, as she penned appreciation to her husband for embracing her and her two sons, whom she had with 2Baba and accepting them with open arms.

Sunmbo also showered prayers on her husband.

