For weeks now, Kazim Adeoti, the husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, has constantly been in the news because of his recent antics on social media

However, a recent clip of the wealthy movie producer shows that he doesn't seem set to put an end to it anytime soon

A clip of him hawking his wife's new movie around one of Lagos' most popular malls in Ikeja has got people talking

Days after an old clip of Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, showering his first wife, Oluwafunsho, with praises for her impact on his life, he goes all out for his second spouse.

A clip of Kazim Adeoti carrying a placard and dancing around the Ikeja City Mall as he advertises Mercy Aigbe's new movie, Ada Omo Daddy, has gotten people talking online.

Video of Mercy Aigbe's husband carrying the placard of his wife's movie trends. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe/@kazimadeoti

The new video has stirred reactions on social media because of a recent clip from 2021 that leaked online, where Kazim Adeoti noted that whatever success he's been able to achieve in his life was made possible by his first wife.

My first wife is the source of my success abroad - Kazim Adeoti said

He noted that when things got tough for him during his time in America, his first wife was his rock of Gibraltar.

Netizens, however, reacted to Kazim Adeoti's clip, noting that despite all of what his first wife did for him, it hadn't stopped him from showing her "Shege."

This isn't the first skit done by Adekaz to support his wife's new movie, Ada Omo Daddy."

Watch the video of Kazim Adeoti dancing around the mall below:

Netizens slam Kazim Adeoti over new clip dancing around the mall

See how netizens reacted to the new clip below:

@oluwatosin0707:

"I was somewhere 2weeks ago, and someone said o ti so oko e did gbewudani Tori film( she has turned her husband into an imbecile because of film) I faced the person and told her, so supporting your wife now is bad? I don't know why people think with the sole of their feet. All I see here is a man supporting her wife."

@banksonlee:

"Na this kind men people dey insult but na them dey live long cos happiness is free."

@realmoposh:

"In everything you do,Sha have a supportive husband."

@olamidayo01:

"I watched it today and i am not even kidding here, all i see in dt movie is my future with my son."

@alvinmilli088:

"I love this man . i love how he supports you .. Such a lovely man."

@esohe_blessy:

"Get yourself a Benin woman and be happy forever."

@aassie__:

"Wow! Mercy is so lucky to have this man as her husband."

@humility144:

"This is a very Happy man in Love which is why we see him give of himself so selflessly. People must learn to respect that instead of judging what they have no idea about."

Mercy Aigbe and her hubby attend Owanbe together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a recently viral clip of Mercy Aigbe and her hubby attending a wedding party in Lagos.

The clip surfaced online after a long period when the couple was on a low-key after their February love fest.

This also came months after Mercy Aigbe embarked on her first pilgrimage to Mecca after officially converting to a Muslim, and she took a new name, Haija Minnah.

