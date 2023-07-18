Prince Abdulmalik Uthman, the only son of Davido's late manager and friend, Obama DMW, recently made his father and adopted dad proud

A post shared on Instagram by Uthman Abdulmalik has stirred emotions online as he celebrates graduating from the university with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering

Uthman, in his celebratory post, disclosed that it was an easy journey for him while dedicating a special appreciation to his mum

Ace International singer, Davido celebrates as his adopted son, Prince Abdulmalik Uthman, aka Man Like Abdul, graduates with honours from the university.

Uthman celebrated graduating from the university with an appreciation post on his social media page.

Reactions as photos of Davido's adopted son graduating from university trends online. Photo credit: @davido/@obama_dmw/@manlikeabdul_omw

Source: Instagram

He noted that it wasn't an easy journey for him, but he is grateful he was able to make it. Prince Uthman is the late Obama DMW's only child.

Obama DMW used to be Davido's manager and a member of the DMW crew while also doubling as a very close friend.

After Obama DMW passed away in June 2021, Davido adopted his son, Abdulmalik.

In his celebratory post, the young man couldn't help but leave a special message for his dad while also thanking his mum for being a sweet mother to him.

See Prince Uthman's post celebrating as he graduates with B.Eng from Adeleke University:

See how netizens reacted to the post of Davido's adopted son as he graduates from university

Source: Legit.ng