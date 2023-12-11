A Nigerian cobbler was spotted playing happily and freely with a lady in a video seen on TikTok

The lady, who described the cobbler as her best friend, seemed to be showing him something she was holding

Netizens quickly rushed to the comment section to analyse the video, with many of them saying Hausa friends are caring

A Nigerian lady and her cobbler friend are trending on TikTok after they were spotted playing.

The short video, which lasted only 26 seconds, was recorded in a big compound.

The lady described the cobbler as her best friend.

In the video, the cobbler was spotted sitting on his tools box as he chatted with the lady excitedly.

Both of them seemed very happy and free with each other. He even tried to touch her face several times playfully.

Video of a lady and her Hausa friend goes viral

The lady, @your__ex__girlfriend, described the cobbler as her best friend.

Netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the clip.

While some said the lady should be careful with strangers, others said Hausa shoe menders were good and very caring.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows of her friend who is a shoe-mender

@preciousemmanuel384 said:

"Make we see him face na."

@Shugah said:

"Abi make I go find aboki boy wey go show me, true love."

@Theovadhema said:

"Please set a limit to your friendship if you know you can’t date him in case he falls in love. Set a limit, please. Don’t make life harder for him."

@Mrs -D said:

"I once had an hausa friend. They are so caring."

@Colex commented:

"I de imagine wen this gal go tell him na joke. After my guy don catch feelings. Na daga go settle de case."

@Bigft1 said:

"They are really nice oh. My Hausa bike man will always call me to check if am okay or not."

Albino, who is a cobbler, goes viral

In another story, Legit.ng reported that an albino who is a cobbler went viral because of his dedication to his job.

The young Nigerian was seen in a street with his colleague as they walked around searching for clients under the hot sun.

The video capturing the hardworking albino went viral, and some noted that they were seeing such for the first time.

