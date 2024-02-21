Nigerian celebrated singer Wikzid made waves online over the way he appreciated those working under him recently

A viral video sighted by Legit.ng saw a good number of brand-new Rolex wristwatches slated for the musician's team members

Meanwhile, many who came across the video online had conflicting things to say about the Grammy-nominated singer's largesse

Renowned Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, best known as Wikzid, buzzed the internet with his recent act of kindness towards his team.

The Ojuelgeba hitmaker reportedly splashed millions of naira on an array of Rolex wristwatches for the people working under him.

Wizkid splashes multi-million naira on multiple Rolex wristwatches. Credit: @wizkid

Source: Instagram

A viral video sighted by Legit.ng showed someone unwrapping numerous Rolex watches from their customised boxes.

The video's title read, "Only one Wizkid," which gladdened the hearts of the singer's fans online.

The post caption further claimed that the musician bought the watches for his colleagues.

"Wizkid bought Rolex watches for his team. God bless him."

Legit.ng previously reported that after a successful first-night show in Brooklyn New York, the 30BG musician linked up with Benny Da Jeweller to cop some new accessories.

Davido splashed millions on new additions to his collection but more importantly, the doting dad made a first-time purchase for his late son, Ifeanyi.

Taking to his Instastory channel, the singer showed off a brand new Audemars Piguet wristwatch that had just been acquired for Ifeanyi.

See the clip below

See what Netizens had to say about Wizkid's kind gesture

Legit.ng compiled some of the interesting takes below:

@Lasoftxx:

"Which team be that abeg how I fit join Barca no kuku dey ball again."

@WizzyCrux:

“God bless him” because na wizkid, LMAO!"

@Hushman1990:

"His team nah people wey dey hungry Abi which one be God bless him madam be careful oo."

@Newtonkingston1:

"LMAO DAVIDO THROWBACK NA HIM WIZMID DEY FLEX NOW."

@oduma_007:

no be Davido don give orphanages 300 million again so nah watch matter, mtcheew."

@BodewesJeff:

"Baba don copy Davido on this one."

@Saintben100:

"He's following davido's throwback."

Wizkid lashes out at Lagos paparazzi

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid reacted angrily to photographers who wanted to take his pictures at a party.

The Afrobeat singer and his team were seen in an animated setting when a young photographer approached him to take images of him.

Wizkid begged the man behind the camera to cease recording him and accused him of trying to expose him.

Source: Legit.ng