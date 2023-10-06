Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile recently joined as a guest on actor Lege Miamii’s popular singles hook-up show

The interaction between the two celebrities was captured on video and Lege was seen trying to speak English

The trending video left many fans rolling with laughter as they shared their thoughts on social media

Popular Nollywood actor, Lege Miamii, recently had rapper Zlatan Ibile as a guest on his singles hook-up show.

Lege, who is quite prominent for trying to link singles up with partners, was filled with excitement after the rapper came on his show.

Fans react as rapper Zlatan Ibile joins Lege Miamii's singles hook-up show. Photos: @zlatan_ibile, @legemiamii

In the video making the rounds online, Lege was seen speaking with popular show promoter, Kogbagidi, before Zlatan Ibile came on his screen. The actor could not hold back his screams for joy.

Lege then went ahead to ask Zlatan Ibile for his name and the kind of lady he was looking for on his show. The rapper asked if there was any hunchbacked (abuke) lady available.

The Nollywood actor quickly cut in and told the rapper that the show was an English show and he should only speak in that language.

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Zlatan Ibile joins Lege Miamii’s singles hook-up show

The funny interaction between Zlatan Ibile and Lege Miamii on his singles’ show raised a series of comments online. Read some of them below:

jijoz_imaging:

“If no be say na zlatan lege for curse am.”

lyttleportable:

“Zlatan nah werey wic one b beautiful abuke.”

larry_moore124:

“If na another person na… this egbon go don swear for the person o.”

Gina.mato:

“U no curse Zlatan oh if na another person u go curse demdey play Lege.”

Badboibnb:

“Zlatan na craze.”

Alibi tweeted:

This tweep laughed at Lege insisting that it’s an English speaking show:

Sherif Usman tweeted:

