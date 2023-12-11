Kizz Daniel dropped two songs to celebrate the 10th anniversary on stage as a performing artist

Vado, as he is fondly called by his fans, worked with four producers on the two songs, Ayzed, Killertunes, Blaise Beats, and P Prime

Kizz Daniel blended traditional Nupe sounds into Afrobeats to create a sonic experience that is both authentic and exhilarating

Renowned Nigerian artist, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, surprises music enthusiasts worldwide by releasing two highly anticipated upbeat tempo singles titled ‘Twe Twe’ and ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ to mark his 10th anniversary on stage.

Following the success of his critically acclaimed album ‘Maverick’, Kizz Daniel further showcases his versatility and innovative approach to music, blending traditional Nupe tribe influences with contemporary sounds.

The first of the dyad, ‘Twe Twe’, a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity, is a vibrant and energetic track that draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe tribe in Nigeria. The Buga singer seamlessly weaves traditional Nupe sounds into the fabric of this infectious anthem, creating a sonic, authentic and exhilarating experience.

Kizz Daniel blends traditional Nupe tribe influences with contemporary sounds. Photo: Kizz Daniel

Source: Instagram

Produced by a powerhouse trio of Ayzed, Killertunes, and Blaise Beats, ‘Twe Twe’ promises to be a cultural celebration that transcends boundaries. With pulsating rhythms and dynamic instrumentation, the track is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music scene, showcasing Kizz's commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

On the flip side, Kizz Daniel's second single, ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ delves into the modern complexities of relationships in a fast-paced world.

Produced by the highly acclaimed Nigerian producer, P Prime, the track explores the theme of individuals navigating their lives with the perpetual hustle, leaving little time for romantic entanglements.

‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ is a reflective and relatable take on the challenges of finding love amidst the chaos of a hectic lifestyle. Kizz Daniel's signature vocals and P Prime's masterful production create a compelling narrative that will resonate with listeners across diverse demographics.

Reactions trail Kizz Daniel's double-barrel new songs

Many fans of the singer have reacted to Vado dropping two songs to celebrate his 10 years on stage. Even celebrities were not left out.

yhemolee reacted:

"No time for love!"

toyourears wrote:

"Baby stand up , move on a new girl is coming"

its_tegadominic:

"No wonder I still single"

blaqbonez:

"10 years is crazy, pray to be at the top that long"

ajmoney001:

"@kizzdaniel @portablebaeby should be on this song you will thank Me later ❤️"

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage with tear-rubber Rolls Royce Cullinan

The "Buga" hitmaker splashed millions of naira on a shiny new Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his journey in the entertainment industry.

Kizz shared a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade on social media,

He thanked God for the journey thus far.

Source: Legit.ng