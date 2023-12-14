Global site navigation

“Gifts Should Be 4 Jesus, Na Una Birthday?" Mayorkun Tackles Those Demanding Christmas Gift From Him
Music

“Gifts Should Be 4 Jesus, Na Una Birthday?" Mayorkun Tackles Those Demanding Christmas Gift From Him

by  Shade Metibogun
  • Mayorkun has replied those who have been disturbing him for Christmas gift ahead of the celebration
  • Fans had gone to him to show them love like other artists have been doing as Christmas approaches
  • In response, the singer said that the gift should be for Jesus because he is the one celebrating his birthday

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, professionally known as Mayorkun, has replied his fans who have been bothering him for their Christmas gifts.

Mayorkun replies fans demanding for Christmas gifts.
Mayorkun replies those who want Christmas from him. Photo credit @iammayorkun
Source: Instagram

Fans had told the singer who clocked 28 last year with a lavish party to show them love and give them what they would use to celebrate during the yuletide.

In response to their constant demand, the singer took to his social media page and wrote that they were not Jesus.

The singer who enjoys a smooth relationship with his former record label boss, Davido made it known that some of the people who are bothering him for gifts are Muslim so they shouldn't be thinking of collecting anything from him.

See the post here:

Fans react to Mayorkun's post

Reactions have trailed the response given by the singer to his fans. Here are some of the comments below.

@_hawa_kouyate:

"Bring the same energy for EID ohhhhh."

@officialdtwinz:

"Nah bread Jesus share he no do transfer,, I no wan do pass my lord this xmass."

@ladyque_1:

"But we’re Jesus babies now."

@dianaa_fiia:

"We are all made in his image."

@eniola___sarah:

"I be Jesus pikin abeggggggg."

@mizzbolu:

"Low-key song title artist mayorkun no wan leave my head pa se fun jalo."

@actor_d_bull:

"Women go beg tire these period. No shi shi ."

@brendanukagod__:

"What’s the difference between normal BBL and Christian BBL?"

@mimie_pearla:

"Abeg make I go beg wizkid and body sey sweet am this period ."

@mz_saleeha1:

"So bcs I’m a Muslim now make ahno ask Christmas gift?? u dey whine us."

Mayorkun replies fan who asks him to bring back 'Eleko'

Legit.ng had reported that Mayorkun had reacted to the request made by a fan a few months ago.

The singer had released a song 'Eleko' which became an instant hit immediately after it got to the airwaves.

A fan who enjoyed the song requested it again and the singer said he would see 'Moi moi seller' instead of Pap seller (Eleko).

Source: Legit.ng

