Vector has posted throwback photos of when he had a medical outreach with barracks children

He also posted some pictures he took when he traveled to born with some soldier

The rapper said his mother did want him to go because of his father's experience during Peace keeping Mission

Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, professionally known as Vector, has shared some throwback pictures he took when he went for a medical outreach with barrack kids in Obalende and the time he traveled with some soldiers to Borno State at the peak of the fight with terrorists.

The musician who got married to his girlfriend in 2022 also posted his mother's reaction to his decision to travel to Borno State.

Vector shares throwback photos of him in army uniform. Photo credit @vectorthaviper

Source: Instagram

According to him, his mother didn't want him to to go because of the experience she had when his father was on a UN Peace Keeping Mission and they thought he had died.

Vector wears army uniform, takes photos with soldiers

In his post on both Instagram and X, the rapper who had a long-running battle with MI was wearing an army uniform as he took some pictures with soldiers. In one of the photos, he was standing on an armor tank while soldiers surrounded him.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by the rapper

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Vector. Here are some of the comments below.

@FineAndRich:

"Barrack boy! i remember the second frame was used for a video of your song "no peace".

@DimkaJeffrey:

"That's Teslim."

@Ofemigabriel:

"Olanrewaju ."

@HeyoSelf:

"Amuludun of our time ."

@Khalil_Ozii:

"Teslim wa, what are you not again?"

@moahmed1493:

"Lafiaji is not just a name it's a brand bruh."

@kuchiki005:

"Barack boy wey dey relate many things."

@ugochukuwPH:

"Egbon wetin barracks boy go do,."

@_Demboiz:

"The uniform fits you. officer cadet VEC."

@oyiza.sativa:

"I'm curious, how did you feel not hearing from your father."

Vector shares how to treat elderly models

Legit.ng had reported that the rapper was very worried about the treatment some models receive at the hands of their agents.

He went for a shoot when elderly women share their experience of how they were usually treated by their agent

The rapper noted that women worked for several hours only for their pay to be slashed at the end of the day.

Source: Legit.ng