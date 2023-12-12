Singer Spyro recently shared a teaser from his new collaboration with Simi, which is set to be out on Friday

However, some fans were quick to point out Simi's new look as they pen congratulatory messages as they assumed she was pregnant

Sharing the same video on her page, Simi slammed those congratulating her while dismissing pregnancy rumours

Singer Spyro, whose real name is Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, recently stirred reactions after he shared a new video of him with Simisola Bolatito Kosoko Listen, better known as Simi, as they vibed to their new collaboration.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Spyro revealed the new song, dubbed Fine Girl remix, will be out on Friday, December 15.

Netizens react to Spyro's video with Simi

Many who watched the video, however, sparked pregnancy rumours about Simi owing to her new look in the video. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

callmekcee':

"Simi no dey hear word she don go carry belle again shuuu."

vickkie_cutie:

"@callmekcee she is going to give birth to a baby boy."

iambrycekyd:

"Who else noticed Simi belle don big is like Adekunle have don it again."

aloyjnr:

"Simi is pregnant again ooh who else see am."

officialdeluxe_clothing1:

"E b like simi don get December belle oh."

mariomicheal22:

"Anytime Simi is pregnant go for remix she go deliver very well for you! @symplysimi."

Simi debunks pregnancy rumours

Sharing the same video on her page, Simi knocked those penning congratulatory messages to her.

The singer, who welcomed her first child, Deja, with Adekunle Gold in 2020, wrote in a caption:

"If you're congratulating me, just know you're congratulating me for bloating. Because una no dey serious normally."

