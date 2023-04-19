Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities with teeth grills

As his wife Ewatomi marked her birthday, the Zazu crooner shared lovely pictures of them smiling while showing off his teeth

The pictures have stirred hilarious reactions from many of his fans and followers, as many couldn't help but drop some funny comments

Street Pop singer Portable Zazu has gone the extra mile to celebrate his wife Ewatomi as she marked her birthday on Wednesday, April 19.

The Zazu crooner flooded his Instagram page with pictures of him and his wife as he showed off his newly acquired teeth grills.

Portable shares new pictures on his wife's birthday. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Portable added a caption that read:

"IKA OF AFRICA Dr ZEH NATION MANY MANY INSPIRATION."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See his photos below:

Portable has now joined the number of Nigerian celebrities with grills. Legit.ng also reported how singer Davido showed off his diamond teeth some weeks ago.

Netizens react to Portable's new teeth grills

Legit.ng captured some of the comments; see them below:

crypto_dc__:

"Which kind one them do for you so Aba gold teeth."

pauldgoodguy:

"i first think say ma OPAY signed you oh, as the notification first popped up for my phone."

cdollarlegacyy:

"Hot grillz on check."

inioluwa_beddings:

"Nibo Latin jasi bayii. Schey Naso d thing dey be Abi nah foil paper be your own."

thecuteabiola:

"Portable . Abeg send me Voice note I wan hear something."

skoolboyog:

"Wow Diamonds ."

oy.walex:

"That third slide cast you."

rfe____snowflakes:

"No be foil paper be that so ."

sremmstar:

"100 millions for teeth ❤️ Stop playing around my boss @portablebaeby."

carlos1112222:

"If you don't take it off your teeth."

matawalleenalbasu:

"Guys Don't worry it's fake.."

daniel.regha:

"Portable has become a nuisänce to the music industry."

Yemi Alade speaks after expensive teeth grills

Yemi Alade debuted a new set of gold teeth and flaunted it well in a previous report via Legit.ng.

The self-acclaimed Mama Africa did a gold teeth grill that had an inscription on it but regretted the pains that came with it.

In a video that surfaced online, Yemi said she couldn't talk properly after getting the teeth done with her hard-earned money.

Source: Legit.ng