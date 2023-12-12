Upcoming Nigerian singer and TikTok star, DJ Chicken, has updated fans after his ghastly car crash

The disk jockey vowed to buy another car only a few hours after his Mercedes Benz SUV got destroyed

Many netizens dropped their hot takes on the viral video of DJ Chicken bragging about a new car

Popular Nigerian singer and disk jockey, DJ Chicken, has revealed his plans to buy a brand new car.

Recall that the controversial TikTok star recently made headlines after he was involved in a car crash that left his Benz SUV destroyed.

Reactions as DJ Chicken brags about buying new Benz hours after his car crash. Photos: @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

Only a few hours after the accident, DJ Chicken went live on social media to speak on the situation. In a video snippet from the live recording that went viral, he vowed to buy a new car.

According to DJ Chicken, he is going to buy another Benz in a few hours because he has the money. He also added that he can buy three or four if he wants.

He said:

“I go buy another Benz this morning, I get my money. If I wan even buy three Benz today I go buy. You’re all angry at my glory, continue. If I don’t buy another car this morning, It’s because I don’t feel like. I will buy another Benz and I would fix the crashed one if I spend at least N2 million on it. Remember when I crashed my Camry, I bought a brand new Benz. That means the one that is coming is going to be very big. There’s nothing wrong with the crashed car but I want to buy another car to surprise you guys so you can see that those they gifted N20 million and they were shouting online, we are their father.”

See the video below:

Reactions as DJ Chicken vows to buy new Benz few hours after crashing his car

Many Nigerians reacted to the viral video by sharing their hot takes online. Read some of their comments below:

mimi.ndiaye007:

“This is sign of “E pain me o“”

iam_popolee:

“You don get money pass portable be that.”

oladimeji_ikka:

“Alhamdulliah for your safety the accident is much thank for life stop bragging. Some people own no reach that one and them kick bucket straight up.”

queenbfemi1:

“Mumu if na here you can't drive ever again.. wat if you jam person..”

iam_mayortee:

“Then go buy am...Did anybody ask you not to buy it?? This ur mouth na hin no go make you Prosper.”

bliss.micheal:

“take it from me soon y’all we get tired of this ninja cause i don’t see anything his giving he sound pained when ever he sees his own people making it.”

unfollow_bobbish:

“It as reach how many hours now ? The werey never order a new car Dey play chicken.”

wandebae:

“Is not your fault is the fault of people giving you gift on tiktok.”

DJ Chicken buys car for dad

In other news, Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken bought a car for his father and announced it online.

In his post, he celebrated his father and appreciated him for being a fantastic human.

This came shortly after DJ Chicken made headlines for an alleged hit-and-run accident.

Source: Legit.ng