Congratulations Rain, As DJ Chicken Buys Brand New Car for Dad Minutes After His Alleged Hit-and-Run Accident
- Nigerian fast-rising disc jockey DJ Chicken appeared to have moved on from the scandals around him lately
- The controversial entertainer, who was alleged to have been involved in a hit-and-run motor accident days ago recently attained a new feat
- Amidst the viral reports, Chicken took to social media to celebrate his father with the brand-new automobile he bought for him
Popular, fast-rising disc jockey DJ Chicken recently made it to the frontlines of blogs after his alleged hit-and-run accident trended.
The controversial entertainer bought his father a brand-new Toyota Camry and took to social media to announce it to his fans and followers.
In his post, he celebrated his father and appreciated him for being a fantastic being.
Internet users react
officialyomexyb:
"Congratulations May God bless him to do more for his parent, every parent prayers is to see their child doing well."
zaddy_chozen:
"Una caption self ♂️ nor be Wetin e money reach e go buy?! At least e done buy motor for him papa, me I never fit but for myself not talk off my dad so it’s a good achievement for him regardless abeg."
rubys_mart_n_more:
"Even if it’s 1naira, he’s done well. Never bought one for my dad before he departed. "
wuraaola_art:
"Someone was able to raise money to buy something for their fam, yet y’all criticizing? Coming from folks that can’t even afford their daily bread! It is well! Get frames from as low as 5k."
depuffboss:
"Even me my self never fit buy car for my papa because him no loyal. Na papa when loyal we go buy car for."
_osegboo_:
"God bless you chicken , easy to maintain and no competition more to come , who believe say chicken go buy motor for papa congrats."
DJ Chicken taunts Portable in video after Zazu crooner bought Range Rover
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that controversial Nigerian singer, Portable's newly acquired Range Rover had drawn a reaction from his former associate turned rival, DJ Chicken.
After the news of Portable's new fancy ride was posted on social media, DJ Chicken quickly took to his page to react.
On his Instagram stories, the disk jockey taunted Portable and claimed that he went to collect the fancy vehicle on credit.
