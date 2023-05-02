Controversial Nigerian disc jockey DJ Chicken seems to have somehow gotten himself into trouble again, and this time, it is with the Nigerian police

According to reports, DJ Chicken has been arrested for allegedly engaging in a hit-and-run car accident in Lagos

Clips of the incident that took place on Monday evening, May 1, 2023, around Lakowe Lagos Island had surfaced online, and the arrest is believed to have been apprehended

Popular controversial Nigerian disc jockey and entertainer DJ Chicken trends online after reports that he was arrested for engaging in a hit-and-run car accident in Lagos.

According to reports by the famous Instagram news platform, Instablog9ja, DJ Chicken was allegedly arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after he hit a Lekki resident's car at Lakowe on Monday night, May 1, 2023.

Video of controversial disc jockey DJ Chicken getting arrested after a hit-and-run incident stirs reactions online. Photo credit:maxiblog_ng/@djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

Reports have it that Chicken, after hitting another road user's car, somehow managed to riggle free and flee the car accident scene.

See the report below:

See how netizens reacted to the allegation that DJ Chicken was involved in a hit-and-run

@folajimi_johnson:

"Kele Kele laye o."

@lefty_majik:

"Oyeku meji ... He go disappear for station soon."

@daniel_height:

Life has been going really tough on Chickens

@aolat_ayonimofe1:

"Oyeku meji ."

@muskizzy1:

"Na so una go just ignore that niga Wey say he wan go station go try him strength for am."

@inumidun_:

"Notoriety is not just fame, I’ve never seen or heard this person trend for doing something sensible."

@bt_apparel:

"Last last them go chop chicken ni ."

@meetdeprince:

"Who DJ offend like this…From one problem to another…Make em go wash em hand."

@ms.naffee:

"Which hand e use drive."

@thisisdamii:

"Una sha won kill chicken before Christmas o wrong now."

@iam_armani01:

"Chicken chicken everywhere …Shey u no get mama nii…until u land for kirikiri..."

@youngsule_official:

"This guy and wahala na 5&6."

Source: Legit.ng