Famous outspoken Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has sparked reactions online as a video of him trolling some of his colleagues in the music industry goes viral.

Portable was recently at the 2023 Brit Fashion Show, which he attended with UK rapper Skepta.

Portable brags as he jacks up his rate card and trolls colleagues who didn't attend the 2023 Brit Fashion Show in the UK. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@seyi_vibez/@zinoleesky

The singer noted in a clip that while he was at the event, he didn't see any other Nigerian artists except Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi.

Portable trolls colleagues, brags as he attends 2023 Brit Fashion show

The Zazu crooner noted that he was shocked to have only seen Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi at the event as he was looking forward to seeing some other guys from the Nigerian music industry, but they were invited.

Portable noted that it made his day when Tiwa Savage hugged him and noted that she had been looking forward to meeting him.

Watch the video of Portable trolling colleagues:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's clip

Here are some of the comments that Portable's clip stirred:

@realtor_olatunjii:

"Na that woman way snap with portable him dey call Awon aje."

@djspicey:

"Italawa, Idamu adugbo."

@don_mires:

"They don carry parrot go vip event."

@dansky_exchange:

"Portable is the only artist that’s always going viral but not because of his song."

@riichgonzalez:

"So he expected all the celebrities to be there. So dull!"

@darlingtonndip:

"I’m happy to see you Son This guy na real Guy."

@yblack__1:

"Every month every week trending from January to December."

@nominddemjare:

" I too love this guy. Any music portable drop go be number1."

@plutomaniababy1:

"@portablebaeby you for say make dem carry all naija artists come there ni oponu you like to dey trend with rubbish werey why not trending with your songs."

Source: Legit.ng