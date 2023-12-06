Famous controversial Street-pop artiste Portable has sparked reactions online as a post of him reviewing his current rate card trends

Portable, who is currently in the UK, has been making some big moves as he was seen hanging out with Skepta and Tiwa Savage at the Brits2023 awards

The singer, in a post, caught many by as he revealed that his current rate card has gone up drastically for him to feature in skits, songs and shows

Controversial Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, recently stirred emotions online as he announced an upgrade in the cost of his services.

Portable, who had been in the news recently over some of his acts during his time in the UK, caught many by surprise as he unveiled his new rate card.

After meeting Skepta and Tiwa Savage in the UK, Portable jacks up his rate card from N5m to $10k. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer revealed that he would no longer charge N5m for shows, skits or features at the turn of the new year.

Portable releases new rate card

For shows - $10k

For features - $10k

For skits - $10k

Music video - $10k

The singer seemed to have decided to go this way after a show he was booked for by a Celestial Church was cancelled.

Portable has been having the time of his life amidst his ongoing Europe tour. He was seen hanging out with Tiwa Savage, Skepta, Damson Idris and Mr Eazi.

See Portable's post below as he unveils his new rate card:

Reactions trail Portable's new rate card

See how netizens reacted to Portable's new rate card:

@mr_realgram:

"Super proud of you mentor."

@tom_mie09:

"How much be you yourself portable?"

@official_oriade_auto:

"Is that village where you de stay ? Make I use 10m future you?"

@rilex_wireless__:

"Lol na to come ur odogwu bar when you don come back naija… free show & performance guaranteed."

@riyadjnr_08:

"Better collect 5m no let hunger wipe bewaji for house."

@big_pucy:

"Haaaa !!! Prize don rice."

@hakodiite:

"Who go help you no go stress you."

@davewellbeing:

"100 million all the way."

@amara_shuga:

"Yesterday price is different from today price."

@a_spencer002:

"I go come watch you freely for odogwu bar and you con sabi dance again."

@bamidola_:

"Price just went up."

Portable blast UK embassy

Legit.ng reported that Portable made headlines after he slammed the UK embassy for refusing to issue a visa to his wife.

The singer, who often takes his wife abroad for tours, said he wanted family time in the UK before his music concert.

Portable also stated that he was a gangster and his wife had no problem.

Source: Legit.ng