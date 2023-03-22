Controversial entertainer DJ Chicken has bashed his recently purchased automobile which he has been flaunting of late

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Chicken created a scene on a busy street after the car got damaged

Social media users had mixed reactions with some thanking God on his behalf that he didn’t sustain any serious injuries

Controversial entertainer and Portable’s rival, DJ Chicken, isn’t having a pleasant time at the moment following a major expense he just incurred.

The social media celebrity who recently purchased a new car bashed the automobile and he didn’t take the development so well.

DJ Chicken bashes new car, spotted in viral video.

Source: Instagram

A video spotted online captured the moment an enraged Chicken got out of the vehicle and shouted a storm at another road user who seemed to have damaged his car.

The entertainer appeared frantic as he retrieved his mobile device from his car and tried to make a phone call.

Some onlookers also gathered around as others tried to get Chicken to remain calm.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

ajokefoods said:

"This guy is never calm! Shebi your eye don clear like this."

imolee said:

"Nah zlantan and wizkid head catch am."

ijobahirsh said:

"Kai Wahala and the werey never even put plate number for him ROLLS ROYCE MUSCLE ooh…Bäd Market."

sexyanita2023 said:

"Just Dy play the guy self be like who dy over high pass himself ."

fruity_april said:

"Please this is not even the handwork of village people. This ngga is always high, it’s either his mouth or teeth is blue. He and portable were meant to be siblings, That one too crash range into someone’s house and blamed it on evil spirit."

DJ Chicken drags Wizkid and Naira Marley, trolls other singers with dead careers

Portable's former friend and entertainer, DJ Chicken sparked reactions online after he decided to drag some Nigerian musicians.

In a video sighted online, the DJ disclosed that Naira Marley met him in the music industry and is not as talented as he is.

He then moved on to Wizkid, noting that all he enjoys is the hype of being called Machala by his fans, and he isn't half as talented as he is as well.

