Adekunle Gold has shared a lovely video from his visit to his uncle, The Oloja of Lagos's palace in Lagos

A clip showed the music star seated beside his uncle as they converse with some group of people

Another video showed Adekunle Gold posing for the camera with the traditional ruler, which had many talking

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, has shared videos and pictures from his visit to his ancestral home in Lagos.

Adekunle Gold also shared the moment he prostrated before his uncle, The Oloja of Lagos, Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko, on his Instastory.

Adekunle Gold shares videos from his visit to his ancestral home in Lagos. Credit: @adekunlegold

The singer, who comes from the famous Kosoko ruling house in Lagos, was also seen conversing with his uncle before they posed for pictures.

Watch the video from Adekunle Gold's visit to the Oloja of Lagos below:

Netizens react as Adekunle Gold visits Oloja of Lagos

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, as many described Adekunle Gold as a true Lagosian.

song_hoon001:

"This are the main Lagosians not Tinubu who’s from iragbaji or Sanwo Olu from ogun state."

godspilo0m0:

"Behind the adekunle gold and the oloja is the mantle of authority of the great Benin Kingdom (Ebèn)."

s.k.y.03:

"When Fame meets Royalty equals = POWER + STRENGTH."

itz.henry__:

"Wow, son of the soil. Seeing him in politics in the future."

emojimrc:

"Him no even smile. He fear him uncle small ooo."

andreobosi:

"Family is important. When I mean by family I don’t mean our paternal uncles ooo."

chyrichie____:

"One thing I know if you no make am ur rich uncles no go roll with you just try get money."

