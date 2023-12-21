Davido, in a recent tweet, seemingly gushed about his international colleague Rihanna over her comment about his hit song 'Unavailable'

The Nigerian music star retweeted the viral video of Rihanna speaking about his new project and fondly called her 'My Riri'

Davido's tweet has since stirred mixed reactions from many of his fans, as many teased him about his relationship with Chioma

Nigerian international act David Adelek Davido has continued to trend online hours after Rihanna shared her take on the hit song 'Unavailable.'

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Barbadian-American named ‘Unavailable’ by Davido, featuring South African singer, Musa Keys, as her ‘Song of the Year.’

Davido fondly calls Rihanna 'My Riri'.

Source: Instagram

Rihanna also trended in the Nigerian media space after she was caught grooving to “Unavailable” at a recent event.

Davido gushes about Rihanna

Davido, delighted about Rihanna's comment, reposted the video with a heartwarming caption, fondly calling her “My Riri”.

See Davido's post below:

Netizens react to Davido's comment about Rihanna

In hilarious reactions, some netizens said that Mavin boss Don Jazzy, known to have a crush on Rihanna, would be worried by Davido's tweet.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video. See them below:

TheTifeFab_:

"Na two things sure for life right now, dollar hitting 2k by next year and Davido winning 3 Grammy next year."

abazwhyllzz:

"Grammy dun sure like this. Make I go buy new clothes in preparation for February."

Dami4reign:

"Where you wan put Chioma?"

GamePrefect:

"Don Jazzy fit dey one corner dey cry like this o."

Sire__Gift:

"Don Jazzy go get issues with you oo."

JustMhex:

"Don’t forget pe chioma dey house faaaa."

effizzzyy:

"My riri how? Be like you wan see my other side Make i no vex o."

Davido's Timeless ranked the most streamed album on Spotify

Legit.ng previously reported that Spotify ranked Timeless, Davido's 2023 album, as the most streamed Afrobeats album on its platform this year.

Asake's Work Of Art album made it to the second on the list, and Burna Boy sat in third place with his I Told Them album.

Reacting, a fan wrote:

"King davido worldwide."

