Singer Mayorkun recently linked up with Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen in Italy, and it came with a fun video

Mayorkun, who revealed it was his first time in Naples, expressed his gratitude to Osimhen for his hospitality

The pictures and a video has left many fans and followers of the two Nigerian stars gushing as many applauded Osimhen

Nigerian singer Mayorkun, also known as Mayor of Lagos, was recently in Naples, Italy, where he linked up with football star Victor Osimhen, who plays for Italian Serie A club Napoli.

Mayorkun, in a post via his official Instagram page, shared pictures and a video of him and Osimhen.

In the video, Mayorkun could be seen analysing Osimhen's football skills.

Mayorkun visits Naples for the first time. Credit: @iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

The singer went on to appreciate Osimhen for the nice treat and hospitality he received during his stay.

Mayorkun wrote:

"My first time in Naples & @victorosimhen9 made sure I had a good time.. Big love my brother! Keep smashing in those goals.."

See the pictures Mayorkun shared, including a video of him and Osimhen, below:

Victor Osimhen, others react to Mayorkun's post

While reacting to Mayorkun's post, the Nigerian footballer noted that he was happy to see the singer.

He wrote:

"The MAYOR himself!!!!❤️good to see you my brother✊."

See other reactions below:

ocnk27:

"Everybody wan Dey near Osimhen now."

khalei_kbj:

"Hope u told him to join United ooo..Agent Mayor."

dasuki_01:

"Nice nice! Agba singer X Agba Baller!! ."

legend.zino_:

"Mayor make sure say na Man U him go o ! Agent mayor for @manchesterunited."

valrickdam7:

"Help us beg am to come @manchesterunited."

dj_skilzzy:

"You almost kill us with hit to hit, more grace super star @iammayorkun ❤️. African footballer of the year prince of Naples ❤️

peculiar_umelo:

"That goal enter like 3 touches inside box and he still scores max shottt the real IDAN of Naples."

Source: Legit.ng