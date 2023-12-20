Nigerian singers Asake and Davido are the Afrobeats singers of the year on streaming platform Spotify

According to the music site, Davido's 2023 Album Timeless is the most streamed album of 2023

Asake's Work Of Art came second, and self-acclaimed African Giant Burna Boy's I Told Them sat in the third position

2023 is the year for Afrobeats as David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, made history.

According to music streaming platform Spotify, Timeless, Davido's 2023 album, after he returned from his social media break, has been ranked as the most streamed Afrobeats album on Spotify this year.

Recall that Timeless became the first African album to hit number one on US iTunes.

Second place on the top 10 list is Asake's Work Of Art album, and Burna Boy sat in third place with his I Told Them album.

Rema followed the African Giant, who allegedly bought ex-lover Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce, closely with his Raves and Roses album, taking the fourth space.

Other albums in the top 10 for the year 2023 include Amaarae’s Fountain Baby at number five, Olamide’s Unruly at the sixth spot, and late Mohbad with Blessed at number seven.

Lats three on the list are Adekunle Gold with Tequila Ever After, sitting at the eighth spot, Joeboy’s Body & Soul at number nine, and Sincerely, Benson by BNXN, rounding out the top 10.

How did Davido's Unavailable rank

According to data provided to World Music Views (WMV) by Spotify on Tuesday, December 19, Davido‘s “Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys stands as the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify.

Reactions to Davido and Asake's feat

Read some comments about the Spotify reports below:

samsonmatthew91:

"King davido worldwide."

ifeanyi_nwugwu:

"Number One No Forget."

