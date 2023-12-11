Nigerian singer Wizkid's first son Boluwatife's recent post on Instagram has sparked reactions

The young boy, sharing stylish photos of himself on a durag, bragged about his fashion style and how much he enjoys food

While some netizens gushed over Tife's resemblance with his dad, others hailed him for making such a bold statement

The first son of Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, Tife is very stylish for his age he knows it and brags about it.

In a post on his Instagram page, Tife, who recently celebrated Thanksgiving in style with his mum, shared new photos.

Wizkid's Tife brags with new post

He rocked a red and black two-piece, paired with white socks matching shoes and a black durag on his head.

Tife, who bragged about being at the forefront of fashion, also shared videos from an outing with his mum and praised her for knowing how to make his day.

Recall that his photo from his grandmother's burial Thanksgiving, got netizens saying Wizkid didn't need any DNA to be sure he owns Tife.

"When it comes to Food and Fashion; I’m always at the forefront. Enjoy my SundayFunday dump. Meanwhile, my Mama @o.oluwanishola knows just how to make my day."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Tife's post

Read the different opinions expressed by netizens below:

yhemo_lee:

"Forefront boy."

igho_nancy3:

"Pls you guys should put some respect to tife’s name."

bunmeyy:

"Na your papa Pikin you be, no DNA needed."

shemack_efficy22:

"Fashion from ya Dad, Biggest bird."

olamidey18:

"Lion no fit born Goat."

queenoyiz:

"The Heir."

ayotunde1287:

"Oya keeps pressing our necks on a steadyyyy."

michealmeril:

"U and your papa Dey disturb us"

