Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has shared a stunning video of him and his son, Shiloh, who recently clocked three years old

In what appears to be a birthday treat, the singer and his son visited Nickelodeon Adventure Lakeside and The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre in the UK

A clip also showed the moment Shiloh cut his third birthday cake, as many of the singer’s fans gushed about his son

Zlatan Ibile bonds with his son. Credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

A clip from the video shared via Zlatan's Instagram page showed an excited Shiloh cutting his birthday cake.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Zlatan Ibile’s video with son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

officialtoyinadewale:

"Happy happy beautiful birthday wishes to you dear son longlife and prosperity Ijmn ."

malo_dc_:

"Long life and prosperity Omo lile ❤️."

queen____esther:

"God the best feeling in the world..... To give your child/children the best life you were not privileged to live❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

unique.presh:

"It the way he climbed the table to cut the giant cake for me ."

saint.luxee:

"Happy birthday young king…stay blessed omo ologo."

official_emmygrate_':

"This is how it should be. Just to remind everyone that there is a big difference between Daddy and Papa..... Like this. ZLATYY na daddy."

officialyemzy_lee:

"Baba I dey come."

akinczn:

"Man had to climb the table to cut his cake. Happy birthday young champ."

Zlatan Ibile celebrates lookalike son on third birthday

Zlatan Ibile’s son, Shiloh, clocked three on March 29, 2023, and his music star father took to social media to celebrate him in a special way.

Zlatan posted a series of photos of himself, his baby mama and their son on his big day.

In the snaps, the couple and the celebrant rocked matching black outfits. The birthday boy, Shiloh, also had a huge smile on his face as he enjoyed the attention he was getting from his parents.

