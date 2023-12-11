A video of Nigerian singer Davido in a club with a lot of money has sparked reactions on social media

In the viral clip online, the singer was seen showing off a box full of bundles of money as the people around him captured the moment

While fans of the singer hailed him, other netizens called him out for trying to measure up to Wizkid

David Adeleke, aka Davido, in his usual fashion, stormed a club with bundles of cash stashed in a box.

In the video sighted online, the Unavailablez crooner who recently met with Peter Obi smiled satisfactorily as he showcased the bundles of money.

Netizens drag Davido over club video Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

People around whipped out their cameras and tried to capture the moment as they hailed the singer.

Davido was spotted rocking the diamond chain his loyal aide, Isreal DMW went viral for recently.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Davido's video

While fans of the singer hailed him, other people bashed him. Read some of the comments sighted below:

usernotfound10118:

"He sha day copy big wiz."

kng_zamani17:

"Oga rest na wizzy season."

trevor__180:

"Everything no be competition Gbavido "

ogsmart5577:

"Wizmid fans will start crying now."

_damon_146:

"Wow. Everybody just wan dae copy Wizkid now. Omo olor far o."

mamba_lightings:

"That obo no just get sense imagine rubbish."

bigjayrn:

"Na assignment Wizkid dey give all this ones."

ogsmart5577:

"This Davido mood don kll me. The money too longgg! 001 don dey town watch how Wizkid go lay low now."

_thatjudith22:

"Daniel Regha somewhere composing an essay on how he should have spent the money by donating it to the poor and needy than wasting it in the club ."

