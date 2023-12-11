Nigerian music star Wizkid is trending online over his recent announcement of his N100 million Christmas gift to children

The Star Boy record label boss, in a post via his Instastory, revealed the gift was in honour of his late mother

Wizkid has, however, stirred funny reactions online as netizens shared funny memes of them trying to get a share of the money gift

Nigerian international artist Ayo Balogun Wizkid recently caused an uproar on social media after he made his humanitarian plans for Christmas public.

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid, in an unexpected post via his Instastory, revealed he would be giving N100 million to children for Christmas. He added that the distribution will commence on Monday evening in Surulere, his childhood neighbourhood.

The music star, who has remained in Nigeria since his mother Jane Dolapo Morayo Balogun's burial ceremony, revealed he organised the charitable act in honour of the deceased.

Wizkid trends over Christmas gift

Wizkid's latest announcement has stirred reactions online as many shared funny memes while suggesting they would love to get a share of the money gift.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

Rhajman:

"Wizkid wants to give out 100 million for the kids this Christmas!! Me and my fellow kids in sululere waiting for Big wiz."

eludayo:

"Me on the queue trying to convince Wizkid I need to share out of the 100million in Surulere."

ugbede_joy:

"How do I explain to Wizkid that I’m a 5 years old adult."

GimiTomiwa:

"Me undercover in Surulere tonight so I can collect my share of the Wizkid 100m."

pablorichie2055:

"All the kids wey dey Lagos now go dey wait for wizkid for surulere."

MaverickProwess:

"Daniel Regha when he heard that Wizkid wanted to donate 100meter to surulere children.. @DanielRegha."

Wizkid gifts his PA N30 million

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's personal assistant, Femi, clocked a new age, and the singer made it a very memorable one for him.

A clip of Wizkid with Femi at a club showed the moment he gave him N30 million.

Reacting, someone said:

“Wizkid is the REAL Santa this December FC too sweet walaia.”

