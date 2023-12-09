BBNaija Cee C has stated that her father has been going through pressure because so many men are interested in her

Most of those men send her father to her to mount pressure on her so she can agree to marry their sons

She stated that she is not sure if its because of the way she portrayed wife material on the reality show that made them attracted to her

BBNaija Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Cee C, has stated that some men have been mounting pressure on her father to get her married.

The lady who was one of the contestants in the 2018 edition of the reality show said the pressure started after she left the show four years ago.

BBNaija Cee C says men pressure her father to get her married. photo Credit @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

She was a guest on the "I Said What I Said" Podcast when she mentioned that those men would send her father to her to seek her hand in the marriage for their sons.

BBN Cee C says she displayed the qualities if a wife material on the show

During the few minutes spent on the show, she said she showed off the attributes of a good wife material and wondered if that was why so many men were interested in having her hand in marriage.

This development is coming a few months after the reality show star said Neo was her spec but the guy was too young for her to date.

Fans reacts to CeeC's utterance

Netizens have reacted to what Cee C said about men putting pressure on her father to get her married. Here are some of the comments below.

@amagracie:

"Real men loves strong women!!! She sabi keep herself and body so I believe her."

@fabricmerchant:

"She's an Anambra girl so I believe her. Most Anambra pipo do this when they want to marry so it's not a big deal to us. Happened to me too so I know what I am saying."

@ngoziogamba:

"CeCe is so funny she is indirectly saying she is ready for marriage. Men be fast and apply."

@charryess:

"How did she she portray a wife material in the show. Ceecee abegi."

@kimora_xl:

"Ceec is a pretty girl and strong woman, she will make a good wife and mother."

@odiksenterprises:

"She's from Anambra and IA good family so it's true."

@sacollectionz':

"Talk ur talk my babe."

@dekas_dekass:

"She's the most responsible female contender in the show, so it could be true."

@abujaokstore:

"Ceec with the body.:

@steph_sucree:

"This is normal naaaa."

Cee C slams Pere and Mercy over their relationship

Legit.ng had reported that Cee C had dragged her colleagues Pere and Mercy while in the All-Stars edition.

She said they were close because of an ulterior motive which they didn't disclose.

Cee C said the two were acting for their fans so that they could win the show.

Source: Legit.ng