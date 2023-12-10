Laide Bakare has opened up about the identity of the mystery man she took photos with a few weeks ago

She said the pictures were for the advert of her Owambe party but many people didn't pay attention to it

The actress however confirmed planning to get married for the third time but didnt disclose the identity of the lucky man

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has finally spoken about the identity of the mystery man she took loved-up photos with a couple of weeks ago.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Bakare had sparked marriage rumour after the pictures of her and the man surfaced on social media.

Laide Bakare talks about marriage plan. Photo credit @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted online, she said that the images were for an advert but some bloggers cut off the wording and gave the impression that she had gotten married.

The actress who almost got into trouble with Iyabo Ojo said that she was indeed thinking about getting married but she didn't disclose the date and the lucky man who swept her off her feet.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Laide Bakare stages Owanbe party

Speaking further, she said the advert was for her Owanbe party which was taking place as she was being interviewed. Many of her fans took to the comment section to ask why she was throwing a lavish party.

See the video here:

Fans react to the interview granted by Bakare

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below.

@mamacitaa_suwa:

"She talks with all her mouth."

@folaferanmi:

"Be careful guys how you attend party."

@herniolah4:

"People just go to any party this days, party they knows nothing about. what was she celebrating exactly."

@mz_cassandra101:

"Can you imagine, radarada."

@kingrahj5:

"Se her wide mouth."

@princessoluwaseun_12':

"See the way she's shouting. Illiterate."

@maurahbeauty1995:

"She can’t speak English."

@johswitz:

"See mouth."

@_ayinkemii:

"Haaaa Oga ooo."

@kingrahj5:

"See her wide mouth."

Laide Bakare celebrates as she buys two new cars

Legit.ng had reported that Bakare had displayed her latest whip on social media. The actress also shared the video of her car dedication to God.

She wrote that it was time for her to pamper herself after many years of hard work as a movie maker.

The actress said that she saved for many years just to buy those two wonders on the wheel.

Source: Legit.ng