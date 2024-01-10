Portable Zazu has shared another update about his newly acquired multimillion-naira Benz

The Zazu crooner revealed some parts of the new car got missing on the way as he bought it through a 'Fayawo' smuggler

In the video, the Zeh Nation label boss was also spotted with his father and other people who came to celebrate with him

Controversial street pop star Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, popularly known as Portable Zazu, has shared a series of clips of him celebrating his newly acquired Mercedes Benz.

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable made headlines after he showed off the new ride, which he said he bought with his money.

In a new video that has gone viral, the Zazu crooner expressed excitement over the expensive Benz, revealing he bought it from Fayawo, a Yoruba word for those who import or export goods illegally.

Portable, who continued to shade Unique Motors boss, also revealed he would be buying some of the car parts that went missing while it was being smuggled in.

Another clip showed Portable with his dad, who beamed with pride as they showed off the new Benz.

"I bought the car from Fayawo (Smugglers) , and all the car parts that lost i will buy it back," Portable said in the video.

People react as Portable shares more details about his new Benz

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many expressed concern for Portable. See them below:

badmus_couturier:

"Before you cast am, he don talk."

owonikoko_dc:

"D car no get custom papers."

aade_doyin:

"I'm just beginning to understand that education is not a scam."

omoolanrewaju4635:

"His dad is more handsome than him."

fortunate_damstrael_autos:

"Hope E get customs paper , just saying respectfully no offense."

