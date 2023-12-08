Pastor Blessed, the founder of Water Brooks Church, passionately appreciated his wife, Mercy Chinwo, as he announced the name of their baby

The man of God expressed admiration for the gospel singer, applauding her remarkable role as both a wife and mother to their child

He affectionately referred to her as his universe, recognising the immense blessing of having her by his side

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's husband, Pastor Blessed, has written an emotional post of appreciation for her and their newborn baby.

The founder of the Water Brooks Church gushed over the musician's role as a doting wife and mother to their newborn son in a series of adorable studio moments.

Mercy Chinwo's husband gratefully unveils son's name Credit: @theofficialblessed

Source: Instagram

Praying that God would provide him with a wife, he spoke of her as his "world" and thanked Him for the blessing.

"The famous pastor further revealed that their son's name is Charis Nduka Blessed. My world. I'm a Blessed Man, Lord, and I'm grateful. Thank you, baby @mercychinwo for being an amazing wife and mother to our son, "CHARIS NDUKA BLESSED."

See his post below

Netizens celebrate Mercy Chinwo and her husband

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

d_realsolz:

"Children are everyone’s pride. We use this picture to bless every woman seeking the fruit of the womb. Receive IJN. Amen."

nifemi_adeyemi:

"Congratulations from a fellow Mama Charis, God bless him and keep him in Him in Jesus name."

its.giftie:

"The most beautiful picture on the internet today!!"

kemigishajoansarah:

"The most beautiful post i have see on the whole internet today. Glory to the almighty God Wlcm baby Charis Blessed."

joycechanda41:

"And sister Mercy Chinwo blessed. What God cannot does not exist. This generation is waiting on God. The Earth is Lord's its Fullness thereof. We love you so much."

lillian.supo:

"What you will not reach, YOUR CHILD WILL REACH 7 times MORE IN JESUS NAME. May our children go farther than us in Jesus Name. God bless your family."

Source: Legit.ng