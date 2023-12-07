A Nigerian lady shared a video of her newborn baby while celebrating how good 2023 has been

The young lady noted that at the beginning of the year 2023, she was just a girlfriend to her man

The lady gladly announced that she was now a wife to the same man and also a mother

A new mother has taken to TikTok to celebrate her achievements as the year 2023 is fast wrapping up.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of Zinny Gaga, the lady said she was just her man's girlfriend when the year started.

The lady said she started the year as a girlfriend but was ending it as a mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@zinny06.

Source: TikTok

With the end of 2023 fast approaching, Zinny said she had graduated from being a girlfriend to a new level - a wife.

Apart from becoming a wife, she also gave birth to a cute baby for her man. She attributed her achievements in the year to God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She captioned the video:

"Starting this year as his girlfriend and ending it as his wife and the mother of his child."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady graduates from girlfriend to wife

Some of Zinny's followers jumped on the post and shared their relationship experiences.

@pretty damsel said:

"I started this year as a girlfriend now ending it with twins a boy and a gal but a baby mama though."

@Samuel sarah commented:

"My story funny. I met him in November 2021 and ended up being a baby mama in November 2022."

@blessedmumof2 said:

"Ending this year as a mother after many years of waiting on God."

@annabell commented:

"Same here dear. I thank God for everything."

@Queen bz said:

"I started as his girlfriend over 12 years ago, and now his baby mama of 3 kids next year we try if he will marry me."

Wife gets pregnant after filing for divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got his wife pregnant after they filed for divorce.

It was discovered that the man kept visiting his estranged wife even after she moved out.

The woman has since given birth to the baby, and their marriage has continued.

Source: Legit.ng