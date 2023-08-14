Popular gospel couple, Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed have celebrated the first year of their beautiful union

Mercy took to her Instagram page with adorable photos and gushed over her hubby, whom she loves so much

The singer also released a single Hollow, and in the video she shared, Blessed showed off his dance skills

Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has taken to social media to celebrate her first wedding anniversary.

The singer and her husband, Pastor Blessed, got married in a beautiful ceremony last year to the joy of fans and colleagues.

Mercy Chinwo celebrates 1st wedding anniversary Photo credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

In one of the posts on Mercy's page she shared adorable loved-up photos with her man and in the caption, gushed over how sweet the last one year has been as a married woman.

"Happy Anniversary to us Sweet @theofficialblessed ❤ One year of being your wife and the sweetest year it's been, I look forward to a 100 more by your side❤.I'm so blessed to have you as my husband, spiritual covering and priest❤ Your Love for Christ made me seek God more and He will forever remain the Lord of this Home❤I Love you My Gee"

See the post below:

In another post, Mercy shared a video dhe made with her husband for her new single, Hollow.

Her ever supportive partner showed off his dance skills as she sang, cracking her up.

"Lord we are grateful and thankful for your love, joy and peace that passes all understandThank you for being our Anchor and HopeWe are eternally Safe and Secured in the Hollow of your handsMy ever supportive and intentional husband ❤❤@theofficialblessed be giving some moves and vibes to the song #HOLLOW "

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate with Mercy Chinwo

its.giftie:

"Mama oo, see what you’ve turned PB intoYou can tell from this video that this is PB’s favorite dance move‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

the_incredible_sommy:

"See as i dey smile abi blush...Marriage sweet ehhhh."

princess_ehmy:

"What an amazing couple. That's what happens when you marry a playful wifey...❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

tontolet:

"Many more beautiful years ahead Ijn."

akpororo:

"Happy anniversary guys forever to go."

dolly_zambian_child:

"❤️❤️happy anniversary my favourites. May the good Lord bless me with a marriage like yours"

chilufyamatipa:

"I wish you a million more years of bliss Mr and Mrs Blessed. Cheers to more wonderful moments together, and may you renew your vows daily. Pray together, play together and laugh together. Together, you shall leap over walls and bring down giants. May your prayers be like a sweet aroma to the Lord."

juliet_ejezie:

"This is my favourite song usually play it and sing along for my baby to sleep at night. It cures sleepless nights for us"

faith_edoho:

"Happy anniversary my darling couple and family ❤️. May GOD continue to bless your union in JESUS NAME AMEN . I love and celebrate you my family ❤️"

