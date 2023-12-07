Nigerian comedian KieKie expressed joy and gratitude for celebrating her daughter's first birthday in a grand way

The skit maker acknowledged the blessings and goodness God has bestowed upon the life of her first fruit

She further expressed gratitude to the top celebrities and fans who added colour to her baby's big day

Following her daughter's first birthday bash, popular Nigerian skitmaker Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori—better known by her stage name, KieKie, has expressed her gratitude for the massive love she received on behalf of her little one.

Shaffy Bello, Tobi Bakre, Kate Henshaw, Brodashaggi, VJ Adams Simi, and more were among the notable celebrities who showed up to Kiekie's daughter's birthday party, at which she shared a recap of what happened with the public.

Comedian KieKie shares recap from daughter's first birthday Credit: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

She noted that it was her daughter's birthday but that she would seize every opportunity to acknowledge the benevolence of God in her life.

The comic woman appreciated all the warm wishes and prayers that contributed to the unforgettable nature of her baby's birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Among many others, the skit maker thanked her daughter's pals, as well as her nieces, nephews, and, most significantly, grandparents.

"We’ll never miss an opportunity to celebrate the goodness of God in our daughter’s life, Oluwashonaolami @shonaola_ilori had her 1st birthday party and it was turnt! Thank you to her friends that came. To her uncles and aunties. And to her grand parents. We’re grateful for your love and prayers."

See her post below

Netizens react to KieKie's message

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

phaitedng:

"This was a get together with Kiekie and friends to reenact their inner childhood. Nola was just an excuse."

stevechuks_:

"Such a beautiful day!! So many highlights Happy birthday Nola Once again."

k8henshaw:

"Madddd fun.. thank you Nola for letting us take over your day, thank you @kie_kie__ and your dear husband."

crazeclown:

"I lost my home training that day, felt like a child again. we should celebrate Nola’s birthday twice a year. God bless you @kie_kie__ and the whole fam."

ifys.kitchen:

I personally enjoy kiddies parties a lot. This was so so beautiful to watch. Happy birthday Nola. God bless you."

brodashaggi:

"Una sha don make me lose home training for this Nola birthday. I will tell you when to delete this video when I born my own pikin cos I can’t be explaining all I did."

officialtoyinadewale:

"Happy happy beautiful birthday wishes to you my darling Oluwashonaolami longlife and prosperity Ijmn, Bet wait ooo all the mummies and Daddies is it yah baiday? Anh anh una don take over nah?"

Comedian Kiekie showcases husband

Kiekie recently satisfied her fans' curiosities about her husband.The happily married socialite had been known not to share photos of her man frequently, but she changed that.

The popular comedian posted photos of herself with her husband from their baby shower on her official Instagram page.

In the snaps, fans were able to catch a rare glimpse of the celebrity's husband as they gave off couple goals.

Source: Legit.ng