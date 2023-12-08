Fast-rising chanter Igwe Credo, who recently called out popular singer KCee over his publishing rights and payment for work done on Ojapiano, speaks out

Igwe Credo recently shared during an interview with Legit.ng how he and Ojazzy were lured from Awka to Lagos only to get arrested at the airport

The Nigerian performer also shared during the interview that KCee is yet to give him his publishing rights for the two songs they did together

Just months after the whole of Nigeria went out to air their grievances about the recent demise of singer Mohbad and the circumstances surrounding it, another one is brewing between young chanter Igwe Credo and Five Star boss KCee Limpopo.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when singer KCee released a video threatening that he would take Igwe Credo to court and make him pay for going online to ask for his publishing rights, split-ship and payment for the work he and Ojazzy did on Ojapiano and Ojaginger.

Igwe Credo cries out and accuses KCee of bullying him as he shares details of his recent arrest.

It seems as though KCee has kept to his word to make Igwe Credo pay, but not by going to court but rather in a brazen act of bullying and oppression of the poor.

Fast-rising Nigerian chanter Francis Akunne, better known as Igwe Credo Mbem, recently spoke to Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, where he revealed how he was lured to Lagos by KCee using a false identity only to be arrested at the airport.

"I am fighting for my publishing split-ship and royalty" - Igwe Credo explains

During the interview, the young performer revealed that since the whole debacle started, all he and Ojazzy got as remuneration from KCee was N500k. He gave a breakdown of the payments, the date, and information about what the money was for. Igwe Credo shared how it all started.

"I was fighting for the publishing rights of the song, which is entitled to everybody who participated in the song. I did the chant and hyping of E-Money in Ojapiano. I am asking for the split-ship for the two songs I helped create."

Igwe Credo also shared how he participated in making the songs beyond just being Ojazzy's manager but also as an artist.

"KCee lured me and Ojazzy to Lagos and got us arrested" - Igwe Credo

Igwe noted during the chat that his life had been a nightmare since going on YanBaba's show and speaking about his dealings with KCee.

During the interview, he shared how KCee lured him to Lagos and got him arrested last November after his chat with YanBaba went viral.

"What happened was that a client called us and said he had a gig for us. We charged them N2.5m, but we agreed on N2m. One million was paid into our account, and flight tickets were booked for me and Ojazzy. On arriving in Lagos, we were picked up at the airport by the police and were thrown in jail. We never knew it was KCee who was behind it all. He lured me and Ojazzy from Awka to Lagos so he could deal with us."

Igwe Credo shared that he and Ojazzy spent a day in jail but were bailed out by his management.

"Ojazzy was paid off, I am yet to receive shishi" - Mbem revealed

Igwe Credo confirmed that he is currently in discussions with KCee and his management, as they have agreed to give 5% of the split-ship and royalties of the two songs. Though the contract for this has yet to be signed.

"After we were released, Ojazzy had an agreement with them as he was paid off; that was why he was given the car. But I am yet to receive shishi. They also agreed to use him whenever KCee has a show, and he needs an Oja person."

"KCee is not my messiah" - Igwe Credo says

The young, frustrated performer also revealed that he had stopped being Ojazzy's manager and had left him to join KCee.

He said he was being painted as a devil by KCee to Ojazzy, and this is because he asked for what is rightfully theirs.

Igwe noted that if he hadn't spoken out, none of what is currently happening would have happened.

"KCee is not my messiah, he might be for Ojazzy but not for me. I have left him with them. I have a new Oja guy. I have been in the limelight before working with KCee and with other artists, including Flavour Nabania."

