Wizkid seemed to have started a trend with his recent gesture to hypeman Money Gee, who dedicated a song to him

The singer gave the hypeman N20m, and actress Nkechi Blessing shot her shot to Davido

In a hilarious video, the actress prostrated and rolled on the floor as she begged the singer to have mercy on her and help her with any amount

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has called on singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, to have mercy on her in this challenging economy.

In a video on her page, the actress dressed in a man's outfit with her colleague, Bakare Zainab, begged Davido.

Netizens react to video of Nkechi Blessing begging Davido Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday/@davido

Source: Instagram

Nkechi complained about the harsh economy and hailed Davido before attempting a song dedicated to him.

The actress, who recently reacted to rumours of the end of her relationship, dramatically rolled on the floor and created a hilarious scene.

Nkechi's video came after hypeman Money Gee received N20m from Wizkid for dedicating a song to him.

In her caption, the actress noted that any amount the Unavailable crooner decides to give her will be accepted.

"@davido please have mercy, there is hunger in the land, any meter will be accepted. God bless you abundantly sir. Cc @mazitundeednut @bakarezhainab."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nkechi Blessing's video

Broda Shaggi, Iyabo Ojo's Paulo and others reacted to the actress' video. Read some of the comments sighted below:

ucheogbodo:

"E go reach you even if nah 10meters."

stanley_6_to_6:

"Abeg hustle oooo make your girlfriend no go they hype another guy while you still alive oo, I know why I talk am."

brodashaggi:

"Meter small for una. 3 millimeter for the three of you."

adekazproductions:

"See premium begging."

rhiks_place:

"The other lady Ment. She be case, why she dey Roll enter ur body? God abeg."

bi_benard:

"Watin be this? Video of the day."

Nkechi Blessing storms Blessing CEO’s lounge for physical fight

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress sparked reactions after she took her beef with Blessing CEO to a new height and challenged the latter to a physical fight.

In a clip posted online, the curvy Nollywood star was seen in front of Blessing CEO's Lagos office.

In the viral clip, Nkechi was heard telling the relationship expert to come out so that they could trash their beef out physically by using their fists.

