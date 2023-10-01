The Big Brother Naija All Stars season finale is on, and the third housemate to be evicted from the finalists was CeeC

CeeC could not believe her ears as the show host Ebuka Obi Uchendu mentioned her name as the next to leave

Other evicted housemates in the audience could not hide their shock following CeeC's eviction

The Big Brother Naija All Stars finale unravelled twists and turns that shocked housemates and show lovers.

To the shock of many, CeeC was evicted after Cross, Pere, and Adekunle left the house.

Netizens react to CeeC's eviction Photo credit: @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

The reality star could not hide her surprise as she mouthed 'It can't be' as she walked out of the house.

Despite her popularity, the crowd did not shout as expected as they tried to process how CeeC left before Ilebaye.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Other evicted housemates also looked visibly shocked after Cee C was evicted.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to CeeC's eviction

Most people laughed at CeeC's shock, seeing as she left the house before Ilebaye.

Read comments below:

ustadzovi:

"She never hexpererit "

queen_shama3:

"CeeC fans how r u feeling the heat "

ceo__dex:

"She shock sef. Una mouth too much mercy is next‍"

_tiwaarabe:

"She was really shocked she’s out and Baye is still there "

omaprecious.chuks:

"The way am jumping eh....God forgive me"

iamvivian_ib:

"She shock , she no believe am."

mstheophany:

"Stop playing with Ilebaye ❤️"

mitc_hell_zw:

"I've never been so happy about eviction before"

omaprecious.chuks:

"Even is Ilebaye doesn't win...I will still be satisfied cause Ceec own was too much."

vanyprsp234:

"E shock am say Ilebaye strong pass am na ones she halla dammn it!"

light_i8darkness:

"U think say with ur bad character u go fit win...Oya enter town with ur behavior..Town wey dey HOT..U go collect."

shopahollics_world2:

" I never saw this coming oooo."

youfoundharleymah:

"Did she just say"Gaddanmit" Na your papa get the show!! Abeg dey go house."

Cross becomes first housemate evicted from BBNaija All Stars

Legit.ng previously reported that the first finalist to be evicted from the six that made it to the end was Cross, who spent N4m on Moniepoint coins to ensure he emerged a finalist.

In the video spotted, Cross and his colleagues briefly opened their mouths in shock after the show host Ebuka Obi Uchendu announced his eviction.

Netizens are however happy that Cross got kicked off first.

Source: Legit.ng